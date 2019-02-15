15/02/2019 09:46:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 15

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCOT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 14 February 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,329.20p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,331.25p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.4% of Shareholders’ Funds.  Current gearing is 2.4%.  There are currently 90,580,311 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
15 February 2019



