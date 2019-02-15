15/02/2019 12:30:00

New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Costco Wholesale, Foot Locker, Cott, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, BlackRock Capital Investment, and MGP Ingredients — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), and MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

COST DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=COST

FL DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FL

COT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=COT

RBA DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RBA

BKCC DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BKCC

MGPI DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MGPI

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL), Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), and MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 13th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION (COST) REPORT OVERVIEW

Costco Wholesale's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, Costco Wholesale reported revenue of $35,069.00MM vs $31,809.00MM (up 10.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.75 vs $1.46 (up 19.86%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Costco Wholesale reported revenue of $141,576.00MM vs $129,025.00MM (up 9.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $7.15 vs $6.11 (up 17.02%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.29 and is expected to report on October 3rd, 2019.

To read the full Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=COST

-----------------------------------------

FOOT LOCKER, INC. (FL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Foot Locker's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Foot Locker reported revenue of $1,860.00MM vs $1,870.00MM (down 0.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.14 vs $0.81 (up 40.74%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Foot Locker reported revenue of $7,782.00MM vs $7,766.00MM (up 0.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.23 vs $4.95 (down 54.95%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.88 and is expected to report on March 1st, 2019.

To read the full Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=FL

-----------------------------------------

COTT CORPORATION (COT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Cott's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Cott reported revenue of $609.30MM vs $580.90MM (up 4.89%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.07 vs $0.30 (down 76.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Cott reported revenue of $2,269.70MM vs $1,623.20MM (up 39.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs -$0.61. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 22nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.35 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2019.

To read the full Cott Corporation (COT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=COT

-----------------------------------------

RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED (RBA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported revenue of $245.35MM vs $227.40MM (up 7.89%) and basic earnings per share $0.21 vs $0.10 (up 110.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported revenue of $610.52MM vs $566.40MM (up 7.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.86 (down 18.60%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.38 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

To read the full Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RBA

-----------------------------------------

BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION (BKCC) REPORT OVERVIEW

BlackRock Capital Investment's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, BlackRock Capital Investment reported revenue of $21.01MM vs $22.76MM (down 7.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.28 vs -$0.19. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, BlackRock Capital Investment reported revenue of $97.33MM vs $117.41MM (down 17.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.29 vs -$1.16. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.72 and is expected to report on March 6th, 2019.

To read the full BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BKCC

-----------------------------------------

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. (MGPI) REPORT OVERVIEW

MGP Ingredients' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, MGP Ingredients reported revenue of $95.03MM vs $86.33MM (up 10.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.52 vs $0.82 (down 36.59%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MGP Ingredients reported revenue of $347.45MM vs $318.26MM (up 9.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.44 vs $1.82 (up 34.07%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 27th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.45 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

To read the full MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MGPI

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2019 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

