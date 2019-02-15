15/02/2019 14:56:52

Pool Corporation CFO to Present at the 2019 Citi Global Industrials Conference

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) announced today that Mark Joslin, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the 2019 Citi Global Industrials Conference at the Miami Beach Edition Hotel in Miami, FL.  Mr. Joslin is slated to present on February 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  The presentation slides will be posted on POOLCORP’s website at that time.

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products.  POOLCORP operates approximately 360 sales centers in North America, Europe, South America and Australia through which it distributes more than 180,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers.  For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

This news release may include “forward-looking” statements that involve risk and uncertainties.  The forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including the sensitivity of the swimming pool supply business to weather conditions and other risks detailed in POOLCORP’s 2017 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel

Director of Investor Relations

985.801.5341

curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com

POOLCORPLogo.jpg

Related content
14 Feb - 
Pool Corporation Reports Record 2018 Results and Provid..
31 Jan - 
Pool Corporation Announces Year End 2018 Earnings Relea..
03 Dec - 
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on TESARO, Reg..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:56 POOL
Pool Corporation CFO to Present at the 2019 Citi Global Industrials Conference
14 Feb POOL
Pool Corporation Reports Record 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance
31 Jan POOL
Pool Corporation Announces Year End 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
03 Dec ZBRA
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on TESARO, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pool, Zebra Technologies, Cadence Design, and TherapeuticsMD — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
27 Nov POOL
Pool Corporation to Participate in Global Mizuho Investor Conference and Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference
02 Nov POOL
Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Announces Director Appointment
31 Oct POOL
Pool Corporation to Participate in the 2018 Stephens NY Investment Conference
30 Oct POOL
Pool Corporation to Participate in Baird’s Global Industrial Conference
24 Oct WMT
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Pool, Walmart, WageWorks, TransMontaigne Partners, Kronos Worldwide, and Choice Hotels International — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
1
18 Oct POOL
Pool Corporation Reports Record Third Quarter Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Post-Hospital MRSA Infections Reduced By 30 Percent Through Use of Antiseptic Soap, Mouthwash, and Antibiotic Nasal Ointment
2
Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Has Retained Rage Marketing, Inc. For Strategic Growth Counseling
3
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
5
Pretivm Reports 2018 Results and 2019 Outlook

Related stock quotes

Pool Corporation 152.35 -3.5% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

15:04
CTD Announces Appointment of Sharon H. Hrynkow, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer
15:00
Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Helsinki: BofA Securities Europe SA
15:00
Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Stockholm: BofA Securities Europe SA
15:00
Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: BofA Securities Europe SA
14:57
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, ASTE, VALE and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14:56
Pool Corporation CFO to Present at the 2019 Citi Global Industrials Conference
14:55
BERNINA INTRODUCES NEW 3 SERIES MACHINES
14:54
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, AXGN and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14:52
Connecticut’s Largest Fishing & Hunting Show Coming March 29-31 To Connecticut Convention Center

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 February 2019 15:23:24
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-15 16:23:24 - 2019-02-15 15:23:24 - 1000 - Website: OKAY