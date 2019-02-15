Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-02-15

The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on February 25, 2019. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following:

Type of security Lithuanian Government Bond ISIN code LT0000610073 Volume of issue before auction of additional offers 204 m EUR Volume of issue Is set during auction Currency of issue EUR Nominal value, EUR 100 Maturity, in days 2 980 Payment date 2019-02-27 Redemption date 2027-04-26 The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be submitted by one auction participant, EUR 500 000 The cut-off yield, % is not announced Coupon rate (annual interest rate) 1,1 % Number of coupons per year 1 Coupon payment dates 2019-04-26; 2020-04-26; 2021-04-26; 2022-0426; 2023-04-26; 2024-04-26; 2025-04-26; 2026-04-26; 2027-04-26. A competitive orderbook LTGCB11027A A non-competitive orderbook LTGNB11027A

The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market – to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB.

Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com

