Primary placement auction of Lithuanian Government securities

The Government Securities auction of additional offers will be held on February 25, 2019. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the emission to be issued shall be the following:

 

Type of security

Lithuanian Government Bond

ISIN code

LT0000610073

Volume of issue before auction of additional offers

204 m EUR

Volume of issue

Is set during auction

Currency of issue

EUR

Nominal value, EUR

100

Maturity, in days

2 980

Payment date

2019-02-27

Redemption date

2027-04-26

The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be submitted  by one auction participant, EUR

500 000

The cut-off yield, %

is not announced

Coupon rate (annual interest rate)

1,1 %

Number of coupons per year

1

Coupon payment dates

2019-04-26;

2020-04-26;

2021-04-26;

2022-0426;

2023-04-26;

2024-04-26;

2025-04-26;

2026-04-26;

2027-04-26.

A competitive orderbook

LTGCB11027A

A non-competitive orderbook

LTGNB11027A

 

The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market – to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB.

 

