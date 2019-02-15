15/02/2019 12:25:00

Research Report Identifies NRG Energy, Hudson, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, Bitauto, Mammoth Energy Services, and Teledyne Technologies with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG), Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA), Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK), and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

NRG DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NRG

HUD DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HUD

LYB DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LYB

BITA DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BITA

TUSK DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TUSK

TDY DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TDY

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG), Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD), LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB), Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA), Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK), and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 13th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

NRG ENERGY, INC. (NRG) REPORT OVERVIEW

NRG Energy's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, NRG Energy reported revenue of $3,061.00MM vs $2,740.00MM (up 11.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.24 vs $0.54. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, NRG Energy reported revenue of $10,629.00MM vs $10,512.00MM (up 1.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$6.79 vs -$2.22. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.10 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

To read the full NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NRG

-----------------------------------------

HUDSON LTD. (HUD) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hudson's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Hudson reported revenue of $526.60MM vs $496.60MM (up 6.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.29 vs $0.15 (up 93.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hudson reported revenue of $1,802.50MM vs $1,687.20MM (up 6.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.44 vs $0.25. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.95 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

To read the full Hudson Ltd. (HUD) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=HUD

-----------------------------------------

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V. (LYB) REPORT OVERVIEW

LyondellBasell Industries N.V's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, LyondellBasell Industries N.V reported revenue of $10,155.00MM vs $8,516.00MM (up 19.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.86 vs $2.67 (up 7.12%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, LyondellBasell Industries N.V reported revenue of $34,484.00MM vs $29,183.00MM (up 18.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $12.23 vs $9.15 (up 33.66%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $11.37 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2020.

To read the full LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LYB

-----------------------------------------

BITAUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED (BITA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Bitauto's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Bitauto reported revenue of $1,295.19MM vs $868.83MM (up 49.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$3.41 vs -$1.25. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.75 and is expected to report on March 21st, 2019.

To read the full Bitauto Holdings Limited (BITA) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=BITA

-----------------------------------------

MAMMOTH ENERGY SERVICES, INC. (TUSK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Mammoth Energy Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Mammoth Energy Services reported revenue of $384.04MM vs $149.31MM (up 157.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.55 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Mammoth Energy Services reported revenue of $691.50MM vs $230.63MM (up 199.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.42 vs -$2.94. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.54. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.97 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TUSK

-----------------------------------------

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED (TDY) REPORT OVERVIEW

Teledyne Technologies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Teledyne Technologies reported revenue of $725.30MM vs $662.20MM (up 9.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.52 vs $1.95 (up 29.23%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Teledyne Technologies reported revenue of $2,603.80MM vs $2,149.90MM (up 21.11%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.45 vs $5.52 (up 16.85%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.81. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.70 and is expected to report on January 22nd, 2020.

To read the full Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TDY

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2019 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Related content
13 Feb - 
Gulfport Energy Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter an..
07 Dec - 
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Raytheon..
29 Nov - 
Teledyne image sensors power cameras onboard NASA’s InS..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:25 NRG
Research Report Identifies NRG Energy, Hudson, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, Bitauto, Mammoth Energy Services, and Teledyne Technologies with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
24 Oct NRG
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within YRC Worldwide, NRG Energy, TESARO, The Trade Desk, Foot Locker, and Hertz Global — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
31 Aug PAYX
Report: Developing Opportunities within Anthera Pharmaceuticals, NRG Energy, Antares Pharma, El Pollo Loco, Paychex, and Cinedigm — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
26 Jul ATVI
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Caesars Entertainment, Apple Hospitality REIT, Meridian, NRG Energy, SeaWorld Entertainment, and Activision Blizzard — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
27 Feb NRG
Platinum Equity to Acquire Hunterstown Power Generation Facility From GenOn Energy

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GeoVax Issues Open Letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar
2
Post-Hospital MRSA Infections Reduced By 30 Percent Through Use of Antiseptic Soap, Mouthwash, and Antibiotic Nasal Ointment
3
Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Has Retained Rage Marketing, Inc. For Strategic Growth Counseling
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
5
FORTY-FIVE EXPERTS ELECTED TO THE NATIONAL ACADEMY OF SOCIAL INSURANCE

Related stock quotes

NRG Energy Inc 42.61 0.1% Stock price increasing
Bitauto Holdings Limited.. 17.81 0.1% Stock price increasing
Mammoth Energy Services 21.89 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Teledyne Technologies In.. 232.44 0.5% Stock price increasing
LyondellBasell Industrie.. 86.32 0.3% Stock price increasing

Latest news

12:55
Research Report Identifies Becton, Dickinson, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, Spartan Motors, The Providence Service, Heska, and Lithia Motors with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
12:50
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within CVS Health, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, SK Telecom Co., Energizer, Emergent Biosolutions, and Quad Graphics — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
12:45
TEN, Ltd Announces New Contracts With Long-Term Charters for Two Suezmax Crude Tankers
12:45
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Yelp, Jabil, SBA Communications, comScore, AVX, and Akcea Therapeutics — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
12:45
Aemetis Plant Expands Customer Base with Sales of Biodiesel to Retail Fuel Stations in India
12:40
Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Caesars Entertainment, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A, Zillow Group, Gladstone Land, Actinium Pharmaceuticals, and Kforce — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
12:39
Trilogy International Partners Inc. Signs Agreement to Sell and Lease Back Bolivian Towers
12:35
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within BCE, Nektar Therapeutics, Hormel Foods, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, MongoDB, and Regal Beloit — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
12:30
Amerigo announces revised call in number for Q4-2018 Investor Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 February 2019 13:11:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-15 14:11:27 - 2019-02-15 13:11:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY