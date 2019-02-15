15/02/2019 22:47:54

RYAN MITSTIFER WALTON HONORED AS AN OVARIAN CANCER HERO

Dallas, TX, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cure Media Group announced this week that NOCC volunteer and ovarian cancer advocate, Ryan Mitstifer Walton, was chosen as one of three individuals to be honored as a 2019 Ovarian Cancer Hero during the Society of Gynecologic Oncology’s Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer held on March 15th in Honolulu, Hawaii. This annual award recognizes community leaders who have gone above and beyond in making a difference in the lives of others that have been impacted by ovarian cancer.

Ryan’s introduction to ovarian cancer occurred before he was even born when his mother was diagnosed with the disease while learning that she was pregnant with Ryan. Faced with the choice of terminating the pregnancy, or delaying life-saving cancer treatment, she opted to delay treatment and gave birth to her miracle in 2002. The mother and son duo became advocates in bringing more awareness to a disease that is known as the silent killer and Ryan found a way to not only be at his mother’s side, but to use his own voice to share his inspiring message.

In April 2018, Ryan was the opening speaker at the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition’s National Conference in New York City. He presented to an audience of close to 500 ovarian cancer patients, their loved ones, and caregivers. Ryan delivered a moving speech– that he wrote himself, to bring hope and encouragement to women facing the disease. He spoke to the bond of mother and child, and of how this disease has created his personal sense of service and commitment to end ovarian cancer so that no woman has to endure what his mother did.

Melissa Aucoin, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition CEO, states “Ryan’s passion, conviction and unwavering commitment to bringing awareness to this disease that impacts over 22,000 women each year is not only remarkable but serves as an example for his generation. He is the embodiment of an everyday hero for our organization and the ovarian cancer community. We are so grateful to have his volunteerism and advocacy at work in advancing our mission.”

As a sophomore in high school, Ryan has continued to capture rooms by sharing his powerful message and the story of his unbreakable bond with his mother. When he is not speaking about ovarian cancer, he volunteers his time at teal events around the country and raises funds to fight a disease that has always been a part of his life.

About the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition

For more than 25 years, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition has been committed to raising awareness, promoting education, and funding research in support of women, families, and communities touched by ovarian cancer. The NOCC is well established as an important national advocate for patients and families struggling with ovarian cancer. The NOCC remains steadfast in its mission "to save lives by fighting tirelessly to prevent and cure ovarian cancer and to improve the quality of life for survivors."

www.ovarian.org

or call 888.OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on

Facebook

,

Twitter

, and

YouTube

Ryan speaking during the opening at the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition’s National Conference in New York City - April 2018

