15/02/2019 16:28:52

Securities Class Action Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Co. by Block & Leviton LLP; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a Boston based securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, informs investors that it has filed a securities fraud class action against Molson Coors Brewing Co. (“Molson” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAP) and certain of its officers alleging violations of the federal securities laws. Class members interested in serving as lead plaintiff are required to move for appointment by April 16, 2019, and are encouraged to contact Block & Leviton LLP to learn more.

The Complaint filed in the United States District Court, District of Colorado, located at 901 19th Street, Denver Colorado, and captioned Segalis v. Molson Coors Brewing Co, et al., Case No. 19-cv-00455, alleges that throughout the Class Period the Defendants repeatedly and materially misstated Molson’s financial condition in filings with the SEC, while falsely representing that Molson’s financial statements complied with GAAP and that its internal controls were effective. The case alleges a class period between February 14, 2017 and February 12, 2019, inclusive. A judge has not yet been assigned to the case.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Molson securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Attorney Dan DeMaria at (617) 398-5660, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/molson.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

Dan DeMaria

(617) 398-5660 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

dan@blockesq.com

Block & Leviton LLP Logo

Related content
14 Feb - 
ONGOING INVESTIGATION: The Schall Law Firm Announces it..
13 Feb - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Molson Coo..
12 Feb - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC A..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:28 TAP
Securities Class Action Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Co. by Block & Leviton LLP; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
14 Feb TAP
ONGOING INVESTIGATION: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Molson Coors Brewing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
13 Feb TAP
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages TAP Investors to Contact the Firm
12 Feb TAP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)
12 Feb TAP
Investor Alert - Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigates Potential Claims on Behalf of Investors of Molson Coors Brewing Company
12 Feb TAP
Molson Coors Brewing Co. Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws
04 Feb TAP
Cannabis Beverages: 4 Stocks That Could Dominate the Space
14 Jan TAP
Breaking News: The Multi-Billion Dollar US and Canadian CBD-Infused Beverage Race is On: Tilray, Coca Cola, Molson Coors Brewing Co., Heineken and American Premium Water Corporation on Watch
05 Nov INCY
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Molson Coors Brewing, Coca-Cola European Partners, Brinker International, Incyte, RPC, and Group 1 Automotive — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
12 Oct PAA
Market Trends Toward New Normal in NiSource, Radian Group, Abraxas Petroleum, Plains All American Pipeline, Molson Coors Brewing, and PerkinElmer — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Post-Hospital MRSA Infections Reduced By 30 Percent Through Use of Antiseptic Soap, Mouthwash, and Antibiotic Nasal Ointment
2
Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Has Retained Rage Marketing, Inc. For Strategic Growth Counseling
3
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
5
Pretivm Reports 2018 Results and 2019 Outlook

Related stock quotes

Molson Coors Brewing Com.. 60.62 1.3% Stock price increasing

Latest news

17:00
Honda Marine Receives 2018 Customer Satisfaction Index Award from the National Marine Manufacturers Association
16:43
Standard Exercise – Finnish Stock 15/19
16:43
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, ASTE, SVXY and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:41
ORYZON Reports Financial Results and Corporate Update for the 4th Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018
16:39
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 32/19
16:28
Securities Class Action Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Co. by Block & Leviton LLP; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
16:28
Standard Exercise – Danish Stock 14/19
16:18
Standard Exercise - Norwegian Stock 13/19
16:16
PCS Edventures!, Inc. Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 February 2019 17:16:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-15 18:16:59 - 2019-02-15 17:16:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY