15/02/2019 01:51:54

Venator Materials PLC Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating whether Venator Materials PLC (“Venator” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VNTR) and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws.

In January 2017, a fire ravaged one of Venator's most important plants for manufacturing titanium dioxide in Pori, Finland. Unbeknownst to investors, Venator's registration statements filed in connection with its August 2017 IPO and its December 2017 SPO failed to disclose the true extent of the fire damage to the company's facility and the cost to rehabilitate it. The Pori facility was virtually beyond repair, and any attempt to restore it would cost over $1 billion. Further, Venator had lost 80% of production capacity and 15% of the company's total nameplate capacity as a result of the fire.

By December 17, 2018, Venator's share price had plummeted to only $3.65 per share – 81% below Venator's share price in the IPO and 83% below its SPO price.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired Venator securities and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact Attorney Dan DeMaria at (888) 868-2385, by email at dan@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/cases/?case=venator.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

Dan DeMaria

(617) 398-5660 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

dan@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

