15/02/2019 16:16:25

Walther Introduces Innovative Shoot It. Love It. Buy It. Program

Fort Smith, Arkansas, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Walther has introduced an innovative program that shows how confident they are in their flagship model, the PPQ series of handguns. This program is called Shoot It. Love It. Buy It. 

There are essentially two parts to this program. 

 

First, a 30-Day Money Back Guarantee. Wherever you decide to buy a new PPQ, online or in-store, it is covered with this guarantee. If you don’t love it within 30 days, visit ShootItLoveItBuyIt.com and go through the “return your gun” process. Walther will provide the shipping label to have it sent back. Once received at Walther and inspected, they will issue a check for a full reimbursement of what the buyer paid for the PPQ. Including tax. 

 

Second, a Try Before You Buy. At select dealers across the United States, which are listed on their website, you can take home a PPQ for 30 days with no money down. All you need to do is visit ShootItLoveItBuyIt.com and apply for a voucher. When you apply for a voucher, Walther will pre-authorize your card for $1000.00. This is not a charge, only to make sure you have a valid card. Once this happens, you will be emailed a voucher number. Take the voucher number to the closest participating dealer near you, pick out the model PPQ you want to try out, and give the dealer the voucher number. You will still need to fill out the standard 4473 background check paperwork. Once completed, you can take home the PPQ and shoot it as much as you like! If you love the PPQ, you will automatically be charged the dealers sales price 30 days from purchase. If you don’t love it, return the gun back to Walther through the ShootItLoveItBuyIt.com portal and your card will not be charged. 

 

Chris Carlberg, VP of Sales for Walther Arms, Inc. says “This program will drive sales of Walther PPQ’s for our dealers to a whole new level. We’re excited to the first manufacture in our industry to offer a program that builds confidence in our brand via a 30-day money back guarantee and a try before you buy.” 

 

Shoot It. Love It. Buy It. Is open from February 15 – June 30, 2019. 

 

For more information visit https://www.waltherarms.com/shoot-it-love-it-buy-it

 

For Further Information, Contact:

Cody Osborn – cody.osborn@waltherarms.com

Marketing Manager, Walther Arms, Inc.

 

About Walther Arms, Inc:

Walther Arms offers Powered Performance with an entire line of handguns ranging from .22 to .45. Over the past 130 years Walther has been devoted to innovation and customer satisfaction in a fast growing industry. Follow and Subscribe to Walther Arms online: www.WaltherArms.comwww.facebook.com/WaltherArmswww.instagram.com/waltherarms/www.twitter.com/waltherfirearms, and www.youtube.com/waltherfirearms.

Attachments

Cody Osborn

Walther

4792428500 ext 272

Cody.Osborn@WaltherArms.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
30
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
23
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
11 Feb
VWS
MHI Vestas named as Preferred Supplier for 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany http://www.mhivest..
18
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
16
11 Feb
DSV
Der er nogen i denne her tråd, der burde skamme sig, og derefter lære at holde deres ubegavede ringe..
15
10:43
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
14
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14
13 Feb
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   Jeg havde egentlig planer om at skåne jer for flere udfordringer fra min s..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Post-Hospital MRSA Infections Reduced By 30 Percent Through Use of Antiseptic Soap, Mouthwash, and Antibiotic Nasal Ointment
2
Marathon Group Corp. (OTC: PDPR) Has Retained Rage Marketing, Inc. For Strategic Growth Counseling
3
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
4
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wayfair Inc. (W)
5
Pretivm Reports 2018 Results and 2019 Outlook

Latest news

17:01
ING Group 2018 SREP process completed
17:00
Honda Marine Receives 2018 Customer Satisfaction Index Award from the National Marine Manufacturers Association
16:43
Standard Exercise – Finnish Stock 15/19
16:43
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, ASTE, SVXY and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16:41
ORYZON Reports Financial Results and Corporate Update for the 4th Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018
16:39
Derivatives - New Strikes Stock Products 32/19
16:28
Securities Class Action Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Co. by Block & Leviton LLP; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
16:28
Standard Exercise – Danish Stock 14/19
16:18
Standard Exercise - Norwegian Stock 13/19

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 February 2019 17:17:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-15 18:17:25 - 2019-02-15 17:17:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY