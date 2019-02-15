Yield Growth Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF) (Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that its shares have received The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) full service eligibility in the United States. The Company’s identifier in the United States is “BOSQF”.

DTC settlement services provide a more efficient and lower cost settlement process for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States. DTC eligibility enables shares of Yield Growth to be distributed, settled and serviced through DTC’s automated processes, thereby taking advantage of the efficiencies created in the electronic method of clearing securities and the resulting cost benefits that DTC provides through accelerated settlement processes.

“We are pleased to improve settlement of our shares for our current and future shareholders in the United States,” says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth, “Being DTC eligible will make it much easier for many U.S. residents to buy our stock.”

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is dedicated to the rapid and sustainable growth of cannabis wellness assets. Its directors, officers and advisors have C- level experience at multi-billion dollar international companies including M.A.C Cosmetics and Johnson & Johnson and have worked at Aritzia, Procter & Gamble, Skechers, Pepsi and Coca Cola. Yield Growth’s key assets are 100% owned subsidiaries Urban Juve Provisions Inc., UJ Topicals Inc., UJ Beverages Inc., UJ Edibles Inc. and Thrive Activations Inc. Through its subsidiaries it owns over 60 wellness formulas for topicals and beverages, has registered 29 products with Health Canada, has applied for 11 U.S. provisional patents and is currently selling products online in the U.S. and Canada and through retailers in Canada. Its subsidiary UJ Topicals is launching THC and CBD products through a distribution network of 400 cannabis retail stores in Oregon, USA.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

