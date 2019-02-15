15/02/2019 08:01:00

Yield Growth Announces DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF) (Frankfurt:YG3) is pleased to announce that its shares have received The Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) full service eligibility in the United States. The Company’s identifier in the United States is “BOSQF”.

DTC settlement services provide a more efficient and lower cost settlement process for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States.  DTC eligibility enables shares of Yield Growth to be distributed, settled and serviced through DTC’s automated processes, thereby taking advantage of the efficiencies created in the electronic method of clearing securities and the resulting cost benefits that DTC provides through accelerated settlement processes.

“We are pleased to improve settlement of our shares for our current and future shareholders in the United States,” says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth, “Being DTC eligible will make it much easier for many U.S. residents to buy our stock.”

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is dedicated to the rapid and sustainable growth of cannabis wellness assets. Its directors, officers and advisors have C- level experience at multi-billion dollar international companies including M.A.C Cosmetics and Johnson & Johnson and have worked at Aritzia, Procter & Gamble, Skechers, Pepsi and Coca Cola.  Yield Growth’s key assets are 100% owned subsidiaries Urban Juve Provisions Inc., UJ Topicals Inc., UJ Beverages Inc., UJ Edibles Inc. and Thrive Activations Inc.  Through its subsidiaries it owns over 60 wellness formulas for topicals and beverages, has registered 29 products with Health Canada, has applied for 11 U.S. provisional patents and is currently selling products online in the U.S. and Canada and through retailers in Canada. Its subsidiary UJ Topicals is launching THC and CBD products through a distribution network of 400 cannabis retail stores in Oregon, USA.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram.  Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Penny Green, President & CEO

Kristina Pillon, Investor Relations

invest@yieldgrowth.com 

1-833-514-BOSS   1-833-514-2677

1-833-515-BOSS   1-833-515-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, “forward looking statements”) under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, UJ Topicals, UJ Beverages and UJ Edibles products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets.  Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e302cc1-db28-42ab-836b-28aee8707365

yield growth logo.png

