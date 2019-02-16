16/02/2019 03:50:00

ASTEC INDUSTRIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until April 2, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Astec Industries, Inc.  (NasdaqGS: ASTE), if they purchased the Company’s shares between July 26, 2016 and October 22, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

Get Help

Astec investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-astec-industries-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Astec and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On October 23, 2018, the Company disclosed a wide range of disappointing financial results for 3Q2018 including a decrease in domestic sales of 1.2% and a 28.1% decline in domestic backlog and for 2018, core revenue growth forecast slashed from 7%-12% to 1%-3% as well as revenue and earnings per share well below analysts’ expectations.

On this news, the price of Astec’s shares plummeted.

The case is City of Taylor General Employees Retirement System v. Astec Industries, Inc., et al., 19-cv-0002.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Related content
15 Feb - 
ASTE EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Astec Industr..
15 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, ASTE and VALE: Levi & Korsi..
15 Feb - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC R..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

03:50 ASTE
ASTEC INDUSTRIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE
15 Feb ASTE
ASTE EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Astec Industries, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – ASTE
15 Feb VALE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, ASTE and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Feb GE
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Uxin Limited (UXIN), General Electric Company (GE). Astec Industries, Inc.  (ASTE) & VelocityShares Daily Inverse VIX Medium Term Exchange Traded Notes (ZIV)
15 Feb GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, ASTE, SVXY and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Feb VALE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, ASTE, VALE and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb ASTE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, SOGO, XRAY and ASTE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb ASTE
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of XRAY, PRGO, ASTE and UXIN
14 Feb VALE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, XRAY, ASTE and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb ASTE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, DXC, YRIV and ASTE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
200 First Responders to participate in Texas A&M Task Force 1 full-scale drill at Disaster City®
2
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Announces Presentation of Positive Data for SelectMDx and ConfirmMDx in Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
3
Broadwind Energy to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 26
4
FHLB Des Moines Reports 2018 Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results and Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend
5
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Avon Products, Inc.

Related stock quotes

Astec Industries Inc 38.43 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

04:00
Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Trinity Capital Corporation
03:50
ASTEC INDUSTRIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Astec Industries, Inc. - ASTE
03:50
IMMUNOMEDICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU
03:50
DXC TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC
03:10
Windstream statement on court ruling in bondholder dispute
03:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mattel, Inc. (MAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
02:16
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) and Encourages AVP Investors to Contact the Firm
02:08
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) and Encourages VNTR Investors to Contact the Firm
02:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) and Encourages TAP Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 February 2019 05:19:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-16 06:19:41 - 2019-02-16 05:19:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY