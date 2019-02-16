15/02/2019 23:00:00

Broadwind Energy to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 26

CICERO, Ill., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) will announce fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 before markets open. Management will hold a conference call to discuss results with investors at 10 a.m. Central time. For real-time internet access to the conference call, visit investors.bwen.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website shortly after the call concludes.

About Broadwind Energy, Inc. 

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., Broadwind Energy's talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

