16/02/2019 00:30:00

Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Donald P. Pipino Company, LTD

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Scott Penny, Chief Acquisitions Officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), and Mary T. Pipino, the principal of Donald P. Pipino Company, LTD, today announced that Beecher Carlson Insurance Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. (Beecher Carlson), has acquired certain assets of Donald P. Pipino Company (Pipino).

Pipino has roots dating back to 1952 and was founded by Mary Pipino’s late father, Donald P. Pipino.  The firm specializes in providing risk management solutions to customers in the commercial real estate industry, including malls and shopping centers, and offers a wide range of property and casualty insurance products and services.  The portion of the Pipino operations acquired in the transaction has annual revenues of approximately $11 million.  Following the acquisition, the Pipino team will continue doing business from their existing Boardman, Ohio, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Tampa, Florida locations under the leadership of Mary Pipino, who will become an Executive Vice President of Beecher Carlson. 

“Mary and her team embody our culture of providing customers with a high level of consulting on risk identification, quantification, financing alternatives, and program implementation and execution,” stated Joe Siech, Beecher Carlson’s Chief Executive Officer.  “Having known and respected Mary and her team for the past 20 years, we are thrilled to now collaborate to offer broader resources and expanded service and consulting capabilities to our collective customers.”

Mary Pipino stated, “Beecher Carlson and Pipino are the perfect partners to create one of the most powerful client-focused insurance risk management firms in our industry.  Our companies were founded and are anchored on a culture of pioneering innovating insurance risk management products and services to positively impact our clients’ total cost of risk and insurance.  The marriage of our outstanding teams, exceptional leadership, and individual areas of expertise are the perfect complement to each other, and we look forward to perpetuating and pioneering the next level of insurance risk management innovations and even greater success.”

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown’s 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service.  For more information, please visit www.bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements, including those associated with this acquisition. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only Brown & Brown’s current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown’s control. It is possible that Brown & Brown’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown’s financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors include those factors relevant to Brown & Brown’s consummation and integration of the announced acquisition, including any matters analyzed in the due diligence process, and material adverse changes in the business and financial condition of the seller, the buyer, or both, and their respective customers. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

R. Andrew Watts

Chief Financial Officer

(386) 239-5770

BB001 Box-RGB_1000px_digital.jpg

Related content
12 Feb - 
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of ..
06 Feb - 
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of ..
28 Jan - 
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $50..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

00:30 BRO
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Donald P. Pipino Company, LTD
12 Feb BRO
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Smith Insurance Associates, Inc.
06 Feb BRO
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Lambert, Riddle, Schimmel & Company
28 Jan BRO
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $508.7 Million, an Increase of 7.3%, and Diluted Net Income Per Share of $0.26
24 Jan BRO
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
16 Jan BRO
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Izzo Insurance Services, Inc.
03 Jan BRO
Brown & Brown, Inc. Names Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III to Its Board of Directors
02 Jan BRO
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 2018 Fourth-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
13 Dec BRO
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Entry Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
07 Dec BRO
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Dealer Associates, Inc.

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
MDxHealth (R): MDxHealth Announces Presentation of Positive Data for SelectMDx and ConfirmMDx in Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
2
Friedman Industries, Incorporated Announces Third Quarter Results
3
200 First Responders to participate in Texas A&M Task Force 1 full-scale drill at Disaster City®
4
FHLB Des Moines Reports 2018 Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results and Fourth Quarter 2018 Dividend
5
Mondelēz International to Transfer Listing of Debt Securities to Nasdaq

Related stock quotes

Brown & Brown Inc 28.48 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

01:06
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bristow Group Inc. (BRS) and Encourages BRS Investors to Contact the Firm
01:00
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Avon Products, Inc. (AVP)
00:38
Imperial Extends Credit Facilities
00:30
Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Donald P. Pipino Company, LTD
00:30
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bristow Group Inc. (BRS)
15 Feb
Broadwind Energy to Announce Q4 and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 26
15 Feb
200 First Responders to participate in Texas A&M Task Force 1 full-scale drill at Disaster City®
15 Feb
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Avon Products, Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
16 February 2019 02:07:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-16 03:07:01 - 2019-02-16 02:07:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY