DXC FEBRUARY 25th DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds DXC Technology Company Investors with Losses Over $100K of Important Deadline – DXC

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) from February 8, 2018 through November 6, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important February 25, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for DXC Technology investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the DXC Technology class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1488.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DXC Technology had already changed the operations of its sales staff, deploying generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams that were better capable of delivering specialized services to its clients; (2) DXC Technology’s workforce optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and ultimately losing sales and revenue opportunities; (3) in light of the above, DXC Technology’s revenue and financial performance guidance for full year 2019 and reaffirmation of the guidance during the Class Period was without a reasonable basis; and (4) as a result, DXC Technology’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1488.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

