Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund January 2019 Monthly Update

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Below is the January 2019 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund. (NYSE: USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Monthly Update Ticker: USA January, 2019 Investment Approach Fund Style: Large-Cap Core Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles. Investment Managers: Value Managers: Aristotle Capital Management, LLC Macquarie Investment Management Pzena Investment Management, LLC Growth Managers: Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP TCW Investment Management Company Top 20 Holdings at Month-End (30.6% of equity portfolio) 1 Amazon.com, Inc. 2.3% 2 Adobe, Inc. 2.2% 3 Visa, Inc. 2.1% 4 Alphabet, Inc. 2.1% 5 salesforce.com, Inc. 1.9% 6 Mondelez International, Inc. 1.8% 7 Facebook, Inc. 1.7% 8 Microsoft Corp. 1.6% 9 Abbott Laboratories 1.5% 10 PayPal Holdings, Inc. 1.4% 11 Equinix, Inc. 1.3% 12 Bank of America Corp. 1.3% 13 Halliburton Co. 1.3% 14 American International Group, Inc. 1.3% 15 Oracle Corp. 1.2% 16 Lowe's Cos., Inc. 1.2% 17 Home Depot, Inc. 1.2% 18 Booking Holdings, Inc. 1.1% 19 Capital One Financial Corp. 1.1% 20 American Tower Corp. 1.0% Holdings are subject to change.

Monthly Performance Performance NAV Market Price Discount Beginning of month value $5.89 $5.38 -8.7% Distributions (Ex-Date January 24) $0.15 $0.15 End of month value $6.27 $5.90 -5.9% Performance for month 9.16% 12.45% Performance year-to-date 9.16% 12.45% Net Assets at Month-End ($millions) Total $1,259.0 Equities $1,262.6 Percent Invested 100.3% Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)* Information Technology 20.6% Financials 16.1% Health Care 15.9% Consumer Discretionary 12.6% Communication Services 7.5% Industrials 7.2% Consumer Staples 6.0% Energy 5.9% Real Estate 3.7% Materials 3.0% Utilities 1.5% Total Market Value 100.0% *Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). New Holdings Holdings Liquidated Broadcom Ltd. AbbVie, Inc. Tyson Foods, Inc. Celgene Corp.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying

investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the

total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a

market price; the

value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above

the NAV the Fund is

trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital.

The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2019 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end.

The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the Fund provides a Section 19(a) notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year’s distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

