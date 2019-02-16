16/02/2019 21:31:28

Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund January 2019 Monthly Update

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Below is the January 2019 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund. (NYSE: USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

 Monthly Update

 
 Ticker: USA January, 2019 

Investment Approach

  
  

Fund Style: Large-Cap Core

  
  

Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style 

  
investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent   
investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key   
people and above-average long-term results compared to managers   
with similar styles.  
  

Investment Managers:

  
Value Managers:  
Aristotle Capital Management, LLC  
Macquarie Investment Management  
Pzena Investment Management, LLC  
    
Growth Managers:  
Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP  
TCW Investment Management Company  
  

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End

   
 (30.6% of equity portfolio)  
     
1Amazon.com, Inc.2.3%   
2Adobe, Inc.2.2%   
3Visa, Inc.2.1%   
4Alphabet, Inc.2.1%   
5salesforce.com, Inc.1.9%   
6Mondelez International, Inc.1.8%   
7Facebook, Inc.1.7%   
8Microsoft Corp.1.6%   
9Abbott Laboratories1.5%   
10PayPal Holdings, Inc.1.4%   
11Equinix, Inc.1.3%   
12Bank of America Corp.1.3%   
13Halliburton Co.1.3%   
14American International Group, Inc.1.3%   
15Oracle Corp.1.2%   
16Lowe's Cos., Inc.1.2%   
17Home Depot, Inc.1.2%   
18Booking Holdings, Inc.1.1%   
19Capital One Financial Corp.1.1%   
20American Tower Corp.1.0%   
 Holdings are subject to change.  

Monthly Performance

  
PerformanceNAVMarket PriceDiscount 
Beginning of month value$5.89$5.38-8.7% 
Distributions (Ex-Date January 24)$0.15$0.15  
End of month value$6.27$5.90-5.9% 
Performance for month9.16%12.45%  
Performance year-to-date9.16%12.45%  
  

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)

   
Total$1,259.0   
Equities$1,262.6   
Percent Invested100.3%   
    

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*

    
Information Technology 20.6%  
Financials 16.1%  
Health Care 15.9%  
Consumer Discretionary 12.6%  
Communication Services 7.5%  
Industrials 7.2%  
Consumer Staples 6.0%  
Energy 5.9%  
Real Estate 3.7%  
Materials 3.0%  
Utilities 1.5%  
Total Market Value 100.0%  
*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).    
     

New Holdings

  

Holdings Liquidated

 
Broadcom Ltd. AbbVie, Inc. 
Tyson Foods, Inc.  Celgene Corp. 

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying

investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the

total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a

 

market price; the

value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above

 

the NAV the Fund is

trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital.

 

The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2019 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end.

 

The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. If a distribution includes anything other than net investment income, the Fund provides a Section 19(a) notice of the best estimate of its distribution sources at that time. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year’s distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.

Contact info: 

Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund

1-800-241-1850

www.all-starfunds.com

Logo.jpg

