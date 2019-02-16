Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. January 2019 Monthly Update

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying

investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the

total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the

value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is

trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.