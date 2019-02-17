17/02/2019 18:00:00

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AxoGen, Markel, Maxar, and Wirecard and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of AxoGen, Inc., Markel Corporation, Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Wirecard AG.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)

Class Period: August 7, 2017 - December 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) that the company’s pricing alienated customers and threatened the company’s future growth; (3) that ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the company’s products; (4) that such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) that the company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the company paid to generate sales; (6) that the company’s consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) that the company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) that the company’s sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) that the company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) that the company’s key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the AxoGen class action go to: https://bespc.com/axgn/.

Markel

Corporation (NYSE: MKL)

Class Period: July 26, 2017 - December 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company’s subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) that, as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) that these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendant’s positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Markel class action go to: https://bespc.com/mkl/.

Maxar

Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: MAXR)

Class Period: March 29, 2018 - January 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the company’s business, operational, and compliance policies.  Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (2) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (3) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Maxar class action go to: https://bespc.com/maxr/.

Wirecard

AG (Other OTC: WRCDF, WCAGY)

Class Period: April 7, 2016 – February 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 9, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) for the period spanning from 2015 to 2018, a senior Wirecard executive in Singapore had been accused of forging and backdating contracts, including falsifying accounts and money laundering; (2) an external law firm commissioned to investigate Wirecard’s Singapore office had reportedly found evidence of “serious offences of forgery and/or of falsification of accounts”; (3) Wirecard had downplayed weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting and failed to disclose the true extent of those weaknesses; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Wirecard’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Wirecard class action go to: https://bespc.com/wrcdf.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.  

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Related content
20:15 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, AXGN, YRIV and VALE: Levi..
20:00 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALKS, MKL, MAXR and GSM: Levi &..
13:04 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, TYME and MHLD: Levi & Kor..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20:15 VALE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, AXGN, YRIV and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18:00 AXGN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AxoGen, Markel, Maxar, and Wirecard and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
13:04 AXGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, TYME and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Feb W
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, AXGN, YRIV and W: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Feb AXGN
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc.
15 Feb IMMU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, AXGN and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Feb AXGN
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)
14 Feb AXGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, AXGN, MKL and GSM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb AXGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
14 Feb AXGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, AXGN and MAXR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Stull, Stull & Brody Launches Investigation into Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by 22nd Century Group’s (NYSE American:XXII) Board of Directors
2
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. January 2019 Monthly Update
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UXIN, WRCDF, WCAGY and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund January 2019 Monthly Update
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, NVDA, AGN and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related stock quotes

AxoGen Inc 17.92 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Markel Corporation 1,009.80 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

20:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, AXGN, YRIV and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
20:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALKS, MKL, MAXR and GSM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:30
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, SOGO, ASTE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:05
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, MU and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, PRGO, NVDA and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
19:00
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, NVDA, MU and MHLD
18:30
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
18:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AxoGen, Markel, Maxar, and Wirecard and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 February 2019 20:56:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-17 21:56:34 - 2019-02-17 20:56:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY