17/02/2019 13:04:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, TYME and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN)

Class Period: August 7, 2017 - December 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/axogen-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, AxoGen, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) the Company’s pricing alienated customers and threatened the Company’s future growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for the Company’s products; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) the Company was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom the Company paid to generate sales; (6) the Company’s consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) the Company offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) the Company’s sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) the Company lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) the Company’s key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the AxoGen, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)

Class Period: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/tyme-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Tyme Technologies, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Tyme Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQGS: MHLD)

Class Period: March 4, 2014 - November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/maiden-holdings-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented the quality and nature of Maiden’s underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In particular, defendants misleadingly claimed that they were subjecting AmTrust’s insurance portfolio to robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure that the Company had appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring AmTrust’s insurance portfolio. In truth, the Company had failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the risk assumed by the Company.

To learn more about the Maiden Holdings, Ltd. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Related content
15 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, AXGN, YRIV and W: Levi & ..
15 Feb - 
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the De..
15 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, AXGN and MKL: Levi ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

13:04 AXGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, TYME and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Feb W
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, AXGN, YRIV and W: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Feb AXGN
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc.
15 Feb IMMU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, AXGN and MKL: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Feb AXGN
Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. (AXGN)
14 Feb AXGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, AXGN, MKL and GSM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb AXGN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN
14 Feb AXGN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, AXGN and MAXR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb W
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AXGN, W and WRCDF, WCAGY
14 Feb LSCC
Recent Analysis Shows Lattice Semiconductor, ZIOPHARM Oncology, Ferro, SYNNEX, AxoGen, and Twin Disc Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Stull, Stull & Brody Launches Investigation into Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by 22nd Century Group’s (NYSE American:XXII) Board of Directors
2
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. January 2019 Monthly Update
3
Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund January 2019 Monthly Update
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UXIN, WRCDF, WCAGY and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Health First Wellness Center Reminds Area Residents That Their Most Valuable Possession Isn't Their Car

Related stock quotes

AxoGen Inc 17.92 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

13:04
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, TYME and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13:02
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DXC, MAXR and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:30
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, DBVT, MU and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:17
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, IMMU, ALKS and ASTE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:12
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, NVDA, AGN and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:02
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, SOGO, MKL and ATVI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:00
Health First Wellness Center Reminds Area Residents That Their Most Valuable Possession Isn't Their Car
05:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UXIN, WRCDF, WCAGY and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:00
Stull, Stull & Brody Launches Investigation into Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by 22nd Century Group’s (NYSE American:XXII) Board of Directors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 February 2019 14:03:15
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-17 15:03:15 - 2019-02-17 14:03:15 - 1000 - Website: OKAY