17/02/2019 13:02:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DXC, MAXR and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - November 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/dxc-technology-company-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, DXC Technology Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had changed or planned to change the operations of its sales teams, deploying generalized sales teams as opposed to the specialized teams that were better capable of delivering specialized services to its clients; (b) the Company’s workforce optimization strategy of sharply reducing staff while reducing costs was resulting in a shortage of sales personnel who could execute on demand for services, thereby risking and ultimately losing sales and revenue opportunities; (c) in light of the above, the Company’s revenue and financial performance guidance for the fiscal year 2019 and its reaffirmation of the guidance during the Class Period was without a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the DXC Technology Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)

Class Period: March 29, 2018 - January 7, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 15, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/maxar-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Maxar Technologies Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Maxar improperly inflated the value of its intangible assets, among other accounting improprieties; (ii) Maxar’s highly-valued WorldView-4 was equipped with CMGs that were faulty and/or ill-suited for their designed and intended purpose; and (iii) as a result, Maxar’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Maxar Technologies Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE)

Class Period: April 13, 2018 - January 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vale-s-a-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Vale S.A. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Vale S.A. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

