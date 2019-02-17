17/02/2019 12:02:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, SOGO, MKL and ATVI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS)

Class Period: February 28, 2014 - December 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/the-goldman-sachs-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Goldman Sachs participated in a fraud and money-laundering scheme in collusion with 1Malaysia Development Bhd., a Malaysian state-owned investment fund; (2) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject Goldman Sachs to heightened regulatory investigations and enforcement; and (3) as a result, Goldman Sachs’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sogou's false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on November 9, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sogou-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Sogou Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because of an increase in Sogou merchants’ sales of counterfeit goods; (ii) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because Sogou’s existing software, advertising procedures, personnel, and audit procedures were insufficient to safeguard against compliance violations with governing Chinese regulations, and would need to be updated, enhanced, and strengthened, thus resulting in increased expenses; (iii) Sogou’s cost of revenues were skyrocketing primarily because of significant increases in Traffic Acquisition Cost, which is a primary driver of Sogou’s cost of revenues, as Sogou was dealing with significant price inflation from increased competition; (iv) Sogou was going to alter its strategy concerning smart hardware and push the Company’s AI capabilities to increase product competitiveness; (v) as a result of altering its smart hardware strategy, Sogou had already decided to phase out non-AI-enabled hardware products, such as legacy models of Teemo Smart Watch, and transition to use products integrating AI technologies, which Sogou hoped would reduce its hardware revenue in the second half of 2018; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Sogou’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Sogou Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL)

Class Period: July 26, 2017 - December 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/markel-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Markel Corporation allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s subsidiaries did not appropriately record loss reserves; (2) as a result, the loss reserves would need to be adjusted and/or restated; (3) these misleading accounting practices would lead to regulatory scrutiny and financial loss to investors; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Markel Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Activision Blizzard, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie's partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Activision Blizzard, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Related content
15 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DXC, MKL, MAXR and ATVI: Levi &..
15 Feb - 
ACTIVISION EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Activis..
15 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, ASTE and VALE: Levi & Korsi..
Related debate
07 Feb - 
EA havde et elendigt regnskab med ekstremt dårlig..
06 Feb - 
https://borsen.dk/nyheder/virksomheder/artikel/1/376503..
06 Feb - 
Diablo 3 for mobile? lol!
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:02 ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, SOGO, MKL and ATVI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Feb ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DXC, MKL, MAXR and ATVI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Feb ATVI
ACTIVISION EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – ATVI
15 Feb GE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AGN, ATVI, TYME and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb ATVI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT:  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investments in Activision Blizzard, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit & Upcoming Deadline – ATVI
14 Feb ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, ATVI, VALE and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb ATVI
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) & 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII)
13 Feb MU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, ATVI, GSM and MU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13 Feb MU
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DXC, ATVI, MU and ASTE
13 Feb ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, MAXR, ATVI and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Stull, Stull & Brody Launches Investigation into Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by 22nd Century Group’s (NYSE American:XXII) Board of Directors
2
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. January 2019 Monthly Update
3
Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund January 2019 Monthly Update
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UXIN, WRCDF, WCAGY and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Health First Wellness Center Reminds Area Residents That Their Most Valuable Possession Isn't Their Car

Related stock quotes

Activision Blizzard Inc 44.60 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Goldman Sachs Group Inc .. 198.50 3.1% Stock price increasing
Markel Corporation 1,010.38 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

13:04
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, TYME and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
13:02
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DXC, MAXR and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:30
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, DBVT, MU and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:17
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, IMMU, ALKS and ASTE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:12
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, NVDA, AGN and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:02
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, SOGO, MKL and ATVI: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
12:00
Health First Wellness Center Reminds Area Residents That Their Most Valuable Possession Isn't Their Car
05:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UXIN, WRCDF, WCAGY and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:00
Stull, Stull & Brody Launches Investigation into Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by 22nd Century Group’s (NYSE American:XXII) Board of Directors

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 February 2019 14:03:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-17 15:03:08 - 2019-02-17 14:03:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY