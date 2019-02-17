17/02/2019 12:17:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, IMMU, ALKS and ASTE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

YogaWorks, Inc. (NasdaqGM: YOGA)

Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO commenced around August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yogaworks-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated their disclosure obligations because the Offering Materials materially misrepresented and failed to adequately disclose the truth concerning several known trends negatively impacting YogaWorks’ business at the time of the IPO, including, inter alia: (i) declining studio profitability; (ii) the impact of increased corporate overhead; (iii) declining financial metrics that would ultimately lead to a substantial impairment charge and (iv) the conditions that led the Defendants to postpone the initial offering.

To learn more about the YogaWorks, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

Class Period: February 8, 2018 - January 18, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/immunomedics-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Immunomedics, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Immunomedics’ Morris Plains, New Jersey drug substance manufacturing facility was not in compliance with FDA requirements; (ii)  the Company’s Quality Control Unit did not possess the  authority  to  investigate and  correct  critical  FDA  violations  occurring  at  the  Morris  Plains, New  Jersey  facility;  (iii)  the  Company  suffered  a  February  2018  data  integrity  breach  at  the Morris  Plains,  New  Jersey  facility  which,  among  other  issues, included  the backdating records and  manipulation  of bioburden samples; (iv) the Company’s Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control  data  submitted  in  connection  with  its  BLA  for  sacituzumab  govitecan  was  insufficient to support FDA approval; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Immunomedics, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQGS: ALKS)

Class Period: February 17, 2017 - November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/alkermes-plc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, Alkermes plc allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for its drug ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Alkermes plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 - October 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/astec-industries-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Astec’s business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company’s pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook. As a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of Astec stock was artificially inflated to a high of nearly $70 per share during the Class Period. 

To learn more about the Astec Industries, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

