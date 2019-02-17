17/02/2019 19:00:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, PRGO, NVDA and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

YogaWorks, Inc. (NasdaqGM: YOGA)

Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO commenced around August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yogaworks-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated their disclosure obligations because the Offering Materials materially misrepresented and failed to adequately disclose the truth concerning several known trends negatively impacting YogaWorks’ business at the time of the IPO, including, inter alia: (i) declining studio profitability; (ii) the impact of increased corporate overhead; (iii) declining financial metrics that would ultimately lead to a substantial impairment charge and (iv) the conditions that led the Defendants to postpone the initial offering.

To learn more about the YogaWorks, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO)

Class Period: November 8, 2018 - December 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/perrigo-company-plc-loss-form?wire=3

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Perrigo misled investors by way of an SEC filing on November 8, 2018. On that date, Perrigo disclosed the existence of an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities without disclosing material details associated with the letter.

To learn more about the Perrigo Company plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQGS: NVDA)

Class Period: August 10, 2017 - November 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/nvidia-corporation-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: NVIDIA Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NVIDIA’s growth in its gaming GPU revenue was driven, as repeatedly denied by Defendants, in significant part by the spiked demand for those GPUs among cryptocurrency miners; (ii) NVIDIA did not have, as Defendants asserted, visibility into its inventory channel; (iii) NVIDIA was unable to adapt to the volatility of cryptocurrency markets; (iv) as cryptocurrency prices dropped, NVIDIA hid halting growth from cryptocurrency miners by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel; (v) this would foreseeably cause an oversupply of gaming card inventory levels on the market and ultimately lead to over three months of excess inventory in NVIDIA’s channel; and (vi) as a result, NVIDIA’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the NVIDIA Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/uxin-limited-loss-form?wire=3

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Uxin Limited class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

250x148_zlk.jpg

Related content
19:00 - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Clas..
19:00 - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
12:12 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, NVDA, AGN and YRIV: Levi ..
Related debate
25 Dec - 
@maegler Nej, USA har altid lukket 25. december. Heldig..
25 Dec - 
@alpenyt Jeg har egentlig ikke noget imod hverken Nvidi..
25 Dec - 
Det ligner en Fing-B pump and dum b graf :D
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:00 NVDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, PRGO, NVDA and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:00 NVDA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
19:00 NVDA
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, NVDA, MU and MHLD
12:12 NVDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, NVDA, AGN and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Feb NVDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, SOGO, XRAY and NVDA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Feb NVDA
TUESDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $2,000,000 to Contact the Firm
15 Feb NVDA
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community
14 Feb NVDA
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019
14 Feb NVDA
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, NVDA and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
14 Feb NVDA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in NVIDIA Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – NVDA

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Stull, Stull & Brody Launches Investigation into Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by 22nd Century Group’s (NYSE American:XXII) Board of Directors
2
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. January 2019 Monthly Update
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for UXIN, WRCDF, WCAGY and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund January 2019 Monthly Update
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, NVDA, AGN and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related stock quotes

Nvidia Corporation 157.34 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Perrigo Company PLC Ordi.. 48.95 0.7% Stock price increasing

Latest news

20:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, AXGN, YRIV and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
20:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALKS, MKL, MAXR and GSM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:30
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, SOGO, ASTE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:05
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, MU and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, PRGO, NVDA and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
19:00
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GS, NVDA, MU and MHLD
18:30
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Goldman Sachs, Nova LifeStyle, Yangtze River, and YRC Worldwide and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
18:00
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against AxoGen, Markel, Maxar, and Wirecard and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
17 February 2019 20:56:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-17 21:56:38 - 2019-02-17 20:56:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY