CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, PRGO, NVDA and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

YogaWorks, Inc. (NasdaqGM: YOGA) Class Period: Pursuant to the IPO commenced around August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated their disclosure obligations because the Offering Materials materially misrepresented and failed to adequately disclose the truth concerning several known trends negatively impacting YogaWorks’ business at the time of the IPO, including, inter alia: (i) declining studio profitability; (ii) the impact of increased corporate overhead; (iii) declining financial metrics that would ultimately lead to a substantial impairment charge and (iv) the conditions that led the Defendants to postpone the initial offering.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) Class Period: November 8, 2018 - December 20, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Perrigo misled investors by way of an SEC filing on November 8, 2018. On that date, Perrigo disclosed the existence of an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities without disclosing material details associated with the letter.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQGS: NVDA) Class Period: August 10, 2017 - November 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 19, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: NVIDIA Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NVIDIA’s growth in its gaming GPU revenue was driven, as repeatedly denied by Defendants, in significant part by the spiked demand for those GPUs among cryptocurrency miners; (ii) NVIDIA did not have, as Defendants asserted, visibility into its inventory channel; (iii) NVIDIA was unable to adapt to the volatility of cryptocurrency markets; (iv) as cryptocurrency prices dropped, NVIDIA hid halting growth from cryptocurrency miners by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel; (v) this would foreseeably cause an oversupply of gaming card inventory levels on the market and ultimately lead to over three months of excess inventory in NVIDIA’s channel; and (vi) as a result, NVIDIA’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN) Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

