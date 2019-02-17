CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, SOGO, ASTE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQGS: YRCW) Class Period: March 10, 2014 - December 14, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/yrc-worldwide-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: Throughout the class period, YRC Worldwide Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC's units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the YRC Worldwide Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sogou's false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on November 9, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sogou-inc-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: During the class period, Sogou Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because of an increase in Sogou merchants’ sales of counterfeit goods; (ii) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because Sogou’s existing software, advertising procedures, personnel, and audit procedures were insufficient to safeguard against compliance violations with governing Chinese regulations, and would need to be updated, enhanced, and strengthened, thus resulting in increased expenses; (iii) Sogou’s cost of revenues were skyrocketing primarily because of significant increases in Traffic Acquisition Cost, which is a primary driver of Sogou’s cost of revenues, as Sogou was dealing with significant price inflation from increased competition; (iv) Sogou was going to alter its strategy concerning smart hardware and push the Company’s AI capabilities to increase product competitiveness; (v) as a result of altering its smart hardware strategy, Sogou had already decided to phase out non-AI-enabled hardware products, such as legacy models of Teemo Smart Watch, and transition to use products integrating AI technologies, which Sogou hoped would reduce its hardware revenue in the second half of 2018; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Sogou’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Sogou Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Class Period: July 26, 2016 - October 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/astec-industries-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Astec’s business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company’s pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook. As a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of Astec stock was artificially inflated to a high of nearly $70 per share during the Class Period.

To learn more about the Astec Industries, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Class Period: December 27, 2017 - October 29, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/general-electric-company-loss-form?wire=3

About the lawsuit: General Electric Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the design and technology of GE Power’s flagship gas turbines were structurally flawed as they were plagued with an oxidation problem that caused the blades in the H-Class gas turbines to fail; (ii) GE Power’s goodwill was materially overstated, in large part because of such structural issues; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the General Electric Company class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com