17/02/2019 16:00:00

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YRCW, TYME, UXIN and TAP

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQGS: YRCW)

Investors Affected: March 10, 2014 - December 14, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in YRC Worldwide Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) from 2005 to at least 2013, YRC's units systematically overcharged the federal government for freight carrier services; (2) this alleged misconduct caused the Department of Defense to overpay by millions of dollars for shipments that were lighter, and thus cheaper, than the weights for which the government was charged; (3) consequently, this alleged misconduct would subject YRC to enhanced government scrutiny and liabilities, including potentially owing treble damages under the False Claims Act; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/yrc-worldwide-inc/?wire=3

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)

Investors Affected: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Tyme Technologies, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/tyme-technologies-inc/?wire=3

Uxin Limited (NASDAQGS: UXIN)

Investors Affected: Pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the June 27, 2018 initial public offering

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Uxin Limited. The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/uxin-limited-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE: TAP)

Investors Affected: February 14, 2017 - February 11, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Molson Coors Brewing Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors’ investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Molson Coors’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/molson-coors-brewing-company-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 334

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com ﻿

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967

KUZNICKI (002).png

