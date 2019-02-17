17/02/2019 00:00:00

Stull, Stull & Brody Launches Investigation into Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by 22nd Century Group’s (NYSE American:XXII) Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stull, Stull & Brody announces that a derivative lawsuit has been filed on behalf of holders of 22nd Century Group’s (NYSE American:XXII) stock, and that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of 22nd Century Group.

The Complaint filed alleges that, since February 18, 2016, 22nd Century Group made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (a) its stock was prone to manipulation through paid stock promotions; (b) such conduct would subject it to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the SEC; and (c) its public statements were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Michael J. Klein, Esq. at Stull, Stull & Brody by e-mail at XXII@ssbny.com, by calling (212) 687-7230 x147, or by fax at 212-490-2022, or by writing to Stull, Stull & Brody, 6 East 45th Street, New York, NY 10017. You can also visit our website at www.ssbny.com.

Stull, Stull & Brody has litigated many class actions for violations of securities laws and breaches of fiduciary duty on behalf of defrauded investors over the past 40 years and has obtained court approval of substantial settlements on numerous occasions.  Stull, Stull & Brody has offices in New York and California.  The Stull, Stull & Brody website (www.ssbny.com) has additional information about the firm.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.  This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under applicable laws and ethical rules.

12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
31
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
23
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
11 Feb
VWS
MHI Vestas named as Preferred Supplier for 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany http://www.mhivest..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
17
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
16
11 Feb
DSV
Der er nogen i denne her tråd, der burde skamme sig, og derefter lære at holde deres ubegavede ringe..
15
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14

