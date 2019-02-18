18/02/2019 15:00:49

Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Right Issue in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

The following information is based on a press release from Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS, NO0010196140) published on February 18, 2019 and may subject to change.

The Board of Directors of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has proposed a rights issue to Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for February 19, 2019, whereby shareholders are entitled to two (2) new shares for every one (1) share held. The subscription price is NOK 33.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is February 20, 2019.

If the subscription price is less than the closing price of the security on the business day before the ex-date, an adjustment to the price of the security will be made prior to the market open on the ex-date and the index shares of the security will be adjusted. A corresponding adjustment to the Divisor will be made to ensure index continuity. If the subscription price is greater than the closing price of the security on the business day before the ex-date, the offering will have a null value and will have no effect on the security or the index.

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index

Operations, telephone + 1 301 978 8311 or Index@nasdaq.com

