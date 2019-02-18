Apergy Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

Revenue of $311 million in Q4-18, up 17% year-over-year

Net income of $23 million and adjusted net income of $28 million in Q4-18

Diluted EPS of $0.29 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.36 in Q4-18

Adjusted EBITDA of $78 million in Q4-18, up 37% year-over-year with adjusted EBITDA margins improving 370 basis points to 25%

Full year 2018 net income of $94 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $296 million

Cash from operating activities of $71 million in Q4-18

$25 million of term loan debt repayment in Q4-18, $45 million repaid in the last two quarters of 2018

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apergy Corporation (“Apergy”) (NYSE: APY) today reported net income of $22.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to net income of $61.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The fourth quarter of 2017 included a net tax benefit of $49.3 million related to U.S. tax reform.

Diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $0.29 and includes after-tax charges of $5.3 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, related to spin-off and restructuring activities. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $0.36, an increase of 50% from $0.24 in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Revenue was $311.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $46.0 million, or 17%, compared to $265.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and a decrease of $5.3 million, or 2%, compared to $316.5 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $77.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $21.2 million, or 37%, compared to $56.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and a decrease of $0.6 million, or 1%, compared to $78.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 25.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of 370 basis points year-over-year and 20 basis points sequentially.

Cash from operating activities was $70.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $34.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, and $34.3 million in the third quarter of 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2018, Apergy used available cash to repay $25 million of term loan debt, as well as fund a payment of $7.7 million associated with tax liabilities incurred as part of the spin-off transaction. Apergy expects no further material payments associated with tax liabilities incurred as part of the spin-off transaction.

Three Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Sequential Year-over-year Revenue $ 311,202 $ 316,468 $ 265,195 (2)% 17% Net income attributable to Apergy $ 22,571 $ 25,263 $ 61,155 * (11)% (63)% Diluted earnings per share attributable to Apergy $ 0.29 $ 0.33 $ 0.79 (12)% (63)% Adjusted net income attributable to Apergy $ 27,896 $ 28,591 $ 18,311 (2)% 52% Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Apergy $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.24 (3)% 50% Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,759 $ 78,384 $ 56,585 (1)% 37% Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.0% 24.8% 21.3% 20 bps 370 bps Net cash provided by operating activities $ 70,868 $ 34,318 $ 34,845 $ 36,550 $ 36,023 Capital expenditures $ 15,035 $ 13,945 $ 7,209 $ 1,090 $ 7,826 *Three months ended Dec. 31, 2017 includes a $49.3 million net tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform, and lower interest prior to Apergy’s spin-off into a separate public company.

“In spite of declining oil prices and increasing macroeconomic uncertainty, we executed well in the fourth quarter,” said Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong execution, combined with our differentiated product offering, allowed us to exceed the top-end of our fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance range by approximately $3 million.

“On a year-over-year basis, our Production & Automation Technologies segment fourth quarter revenue increased 15%, powered by our high quality artificial lift portfolio and the ongoing adoption of our digital technologies. Compared to the year ago period, our Drilling Technologies segment revenue increased 24%, or approximately two and half times the increase in the worldwide rig count. Growth in this segment was driven by continued customer demand for our technologically advanced polycrystalline diamond cutters and steadily increasing bearings adoption.

“During the fourth quarter, we generated strong cash from operating activities of $71 million, and repaid $25 million of term loan debt. Our continued focus on cash flow generation, combined with our disciplined capital management, allowed us to repay $45 million of debt during the last two quarters of 2018.

“This past year was a transformational year for Apergy. We established Apergy as a strong stand-alone publicly traded company and delivered solid financial results. In addition, we positioned Apergy for continued success through solid progress on our growth initiatives and further expanding our competitive moats.

“As we look into 2019, we believe that traction on our growth initiatives and solid cash generation will help us to achieve differentiated performance in the market. We expect our growth will moderate in the first quarter of 2019 driven by slower market activity in the beginning of the quarter. Accordingly, our outlook for the first quarter of 2019 is consolidated adjusted EBITDA between $69 and $73 million, which at the mid-point is an increase of 11% from the first quarter of 2018. The first quarter of 2018 did not include incremental stand-alone corporate costs. We expect market activity to progressively improve through 2019 resulting in another year of strong results.”

Three Months Ended Variance (dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2018 Sept. 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Sequential Year-over-year Production & Automation Technologies Revenue $ 235,364 $ 241,214 $ 204,206 (2)% 15% Operating profit $ 18,646 $ 24,257 $ 466 (23)% N/M Operating profit margin 7.9% 10.1% 0.2% (220) bps 770 bps Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 50,469 $ 51,523 $ 37,162 (2)% 36% Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 21.4% 21.4% 18.2% 0 bps 320 bps Drilling Technologies Revenue $ 75,838 $ 75,254 $ 60,989 1% 24% Operating profit $ 26,882 $ 26,209 $ 19,250 3% 40% Operating profit margin 35.4% 34.8% 31.6% 60 bps 380 bps Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 29,540 $ 28,926 $ 22,252 2% 33% Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 39.0% 38.4% 36.5% 60 bps 250 bps N/M – not meaningful.

Production & Automation Technologies

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Production & Automation Technologies revenue increased $31.2 million, or 15%, year-over-year driven by volume and growth initiatives in our artificial lift products and strong adoption of our digital products. Revenue from digital products was $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, an increase of $11.6 million, or 56%, compared to $20.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Segment operating profit increased $18.2 million year-over-year. Adjusted segment EBITDA increased $13.3 million, or 36%, year-over-year primarily driven by revenue growth and cost discipline, with adjusted segment EBITDA margin expanding to 21.4% from 18.2% in the prior year period.

On a sequential basis, revenue decreased $5.9 million, or 2%, primarily due to expected seasonally lower artificial lift volume and lower spending by customers in the quarter. Segment operating profit decreased $5.6 million, or 23%, due to lower revenue and $1.9 million of higher restructuring costs. Adjusted segment EBITDA decreased $1.1 million, or 2%, sequentially due to the seasonably lower revenue.

Drilling Technologies

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Drilling Technologies revenue increased $14.8 million, or 24%, year-over-year as a result of increased worldwide rig count and continued diamond bearings growth. Year-over-year, segment operating profit increased $7.6 million, or 40%, and adjusted segment EBITDA increased by $7.3 million, or 33%, as a result of increased volume combined with focused cost discipline.

On a sequential basis, revenue increased by $0.6 million, or 1%. Segment operating profit increased $0.7 million, or 3%, sequentially. Adjusted segment EBITDA increased by $0.6 million, or 2%, due to productivity initiatives during the quarter.

Full Year 2018 Results Summary

Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Variance Revenue $ 1,216,646 $ 1,010,466 20% Net income attributable to Apergy $ 94,041 $ 111,734 * (16)% Diluted earnings per share attributable to Apergy $ 1.21 $ 1.43 (15)% Adjusted net income attributable to Apergy $ 112,006 $ 74,046 51% Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Apergy $ 1.44 $ 0.95 52% Adjusted EBITDA $ 296,465 $ 221,089 34% Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.4% 21.9% 250 bps Net cash provided by operating activities $ 163,900 $ 76,050 $ 87,850 Capital expenditures $ 57,918 $ 36,654 $ 21,264 *Twelve months ended Dec. 31, 2017 includes a $49.3 million net tax benefit related to U.S. tax reform, and lower interest expense prior to Apergy’s spin-off into a separate public company.

Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands) Dec. 31, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Variance Production & Automation Technologies Revenue $ 931,081 $ 782,813 19% Operating profit $ 75,918 $ 26,890 182% Operating profit margin 8.2% 3.4% 480 bps Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 195,497 $ 144,488 35% Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 21.0% 18.5% 250 bps Drilling Technologies Revenue $ 285,565 $ 227,653 25% Operating profit $ 98,620 $ 74,317 33% Operating profit margin 34.5% 32.6% 190 bps Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 109,657 $ 86,267 27% Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 38.4% 37.9% 50 bps

Other Business Highlights

Apergy was recognized as the leader in total customer satisfaction in oilfield products for 2018-19 in a survey conducted by EnergyPoint Research, an independent customer satisfaction research firm

Awarded a large multi-year tender for progressive cavity pump solutions in Latin America

Fifty-five patents were issued to Drilling Technologies in 2018, thirteen were issued in the fourth quarter of 2018

Currently expanding diamond bearings manufacturing capacity to meet robust demand

Launched Smarten TM rod lift controller retrofit kit targeting an upgrade opportunity for over 10,000 existing well controllers

rod lift controller retrofit kit targeting an upgrade opportunity for over 10,000 existing well controllers Released Spotlight for high speed engines, expanding our compressor monitoring footprint to the adjacent engine monitoring market

Completed spin-off transition and exited all services agreements with Dover Corporation

Basis of Presentation

For periods prior to May 9, 2018 (the “Separation”), our results of operations, financial position and cash flows are derived from the consolidated financial statements and accounting records of Dover Corporation (“Dover”) and reflect the combined historical results of operations, financial position and cash flows of certain Dover entities conducting its upstream oil and gas energy business within Dover’s Energy segment, including an allocated portion of Dover’s corporate costs. Our financial statements have been presented as if such businesses had been combined for all periods prior to the Separation. These pre-Separation combined financial statements may not include all of the actual expenses that would have been incurred had we been a stand-alone public company during the periods presented prior to the Separation and consequently may not reflect our results of operations, financial position and cash flows had we been a stand-alone public company during the periods presented prior to the Separation. All financial information presented after the Separation represents the consolidated results of operations, financial position and cash flows of Apergy.

About Non-GAAP Measures

This release presents information about Apergy’s adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, adjusted net income attributable to Apergy, and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Apergy, which are non-GAAP financial measures made available as a supplement, and not an alternative, to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). See Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA are defined as, or as a result of, net income excluding income taxes, interest income and expense, depreciation and amortization expense, separation and supplemental benefit costs associated with the spinoff from Dover Corporation, royalty expense incurred only prior to the spinoff, and restructuring and other related charges. Adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted segment EBITDA margin are defined as adjusted EBITDA and adjusted segment EBITDA, respectively, divided by revenue.

Adjusted net income attributable to Apergy and adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Apergy are defined as net income attributable to Apergy and earnings per share attributable to Apergy, respectively, excluding separation and supplemental benefit costs associated with the spinoff from Dover Corporation, royalty expense incurred only prior to the spinoff, and restructuring and other related charges.

References to net income, diluted earnings per share, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are exclusive of our non-controlling interests.

These non-GAAP financial measures are included to help facilitate comparisons of Apergy’s operating performance across periods by excluding items that do not reflect the core operating results of our businesses. As such, Apergy’s management believes making available non-GAAP financial measures as a supplemental measurement to investors is useful because it allows investors to evaluate Apergy's performance using the same methodology and information used by Apergy management.

About Apergy

Apergy is a leading provider of highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. Apergy's products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. Apergy’s Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”) solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. Apergy’s Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about Apergy, visit our website at https://www.apergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements relating to future actions and results, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements relate to, among other things, Apergy's market position and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to Apergy’s expectations regarding the performance of the business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources of Apergy, the benefits resulting from Apergy’s separation from Dover Corporation, the effects of competition, and the effects of future legislation or regulations and other non-historical statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, risks associated with our spin-off into a separate public company; tax and regulatory matters; and changes in economic, competitive, strategic, technological, regulatory or other factors that affect the operation of Apergy's businesses. You are encouraged to refer to the documents that Apergy files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Amendment No. 1 to Apergy’s Form 10, filed with the SEC on April 12, 2018, as amended and supplemented, and in Apergy’s other filings with the SEC, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Apergy’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day they are made and Apergy undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

APERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2018 2018 2017* 2018* 2017* Revenue $ 311,202 $ 316,468 $ 265,195 $ 1,216,646 $ 1,010,466 Cost of goods and services 205,931 202,734 189,661 800,347 689,990 Gross profit 105,271 113,734 75,534 416,299 320,476 Selling, general and administrative expense 68,057 69,022 56,198 262,625 218,558 Interest expense, net 10,625 10,584 554 27,440 753 Other expense (income), net (778 ) 910 2,449 2,943 10,377 Income before income taxes 27,367 33,218 16,333 123,291 90,788 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,637 7,723 (44,892 ) 28,796 (21,876 ) Net income 22,730 25,495 61,225 94,495 112,664 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 159 232 70 454 930 Net income attributable to Apergy $ 22,571 $ 25,263 $ 61,155 $ 94,041 $ 111,734 Earnings per share attributable to Apergy: Basic $ 0.29 $ 0.33 $ 0.79 $ 1.22 $ 1.44 Diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.33 $ 0.79 $ 1.21 $ 1.43 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 77,347 77,340 77,340 77,342 77,340 Diluted 77,546 77,569 77,890 77,692 77,890

* Previously reported results in 2017 and 2018 include the impact of certain adjustments primarily related to capital leases and other adjustments which were not material.

APERGY CORPORATION BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2018 2017* 2018* 2017* Segment revenue: Production & Automation Technologies $ 235,364 $ 241,214 $ 204,206 $ 931,081 $ 782,813 Drilling Technologies 75,838 75,254 60,989 285,565 227,653 Total revenue $ 311,202 $ 316,468 $ 265,195 $ 1,216,646 $ 1,010,466 Income before income taxes: Segment operating profit: Production & Automation Technologies $ 18,646 $ 24,257 $ 466 $ 75,918 $ 26,890 Drilling Technologies 26,882 26,209 19,250 98,620 74,317 Total segment operating profit 45,528 50,466 19,716 174,538 101,207 Corporate expense and other (1) 7,536 6,664 2,829 23,807 9,666 Interest expense, net 10,625 10,584 554 27,440 753 Income before income taxes $ 27,367 $ 33,218 $ 16,333 $ 123,291 $ 90,788 Bookings: Production & Automation Technologies $ 233,178 $ 241,729 $ 196,502 $ 941,302 $ 792,798 Book-to-bill ratio (2) 0.99 1.00 0.96 1.01 1.01 Drilling Technologies $ 78,005 $ 75,834 $ 62,010 $ 293,473 $ 232,796 Book-to-bill ratio (2) 1.03 1.01 1.02 1.03 1.02

_______________________

(1) Corporate expense and other includes costs not directly attributable to our reporting segments such as corporate executive management and other administrative functions, costs related to our separation from Dover Corporation and the results attributable to our noncontrolling interest.

(2) The book-to-bill ratio compares the dollar value of orders received (bookings) relative to revenue realized during the period.

* Previously reported results in 2017 and 2018 include the impact of certain adjustments primarily related to capital leases and other adjustments which were not material.

APERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017* Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 41,832 $ 23,712 Receivables, net 249,948 201,449 Inventories, net 218,319 201,402 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,211 14,912 Total current assets 530,310 441,475 Property, plant and equipment, net 244,328 213,562 Goodwill 904,985 910,088 Intangible assets, net 283,688 338,510 Other non-current assets 8,445 2,980 Total assets 1,971,756 1,906,615 Liabilities Accounts payable 131,058 98,826 Other current liabilities 70,937 51,664 Total current liabilities 201,995 150,490 Long-term debt 666,108 5,806 Other long-term liabilities 122,126 109,934 Equity Apergy Corporation stockholders’ equity 979,069 — Net parent equity in Apergy — 1,635,636 Noncontrolling interest 2,458 4,749 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,971,756 $ 1,906,615

* Previously reported results in 2017 include the impact of certain adjustments primarily related to capital leases and other adjustments which were not material.

APERGY CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2018* 2017* Cash provided (required) by operating activities: Net income $ 94,495 $ 112,664 Depreciation 72,569 59,161 Amortization 51,892 53,701 Receivables (53,890 ) (61,573 ) Inventories (38,708 ) (14,015 ) Accounts payable 35,185 29,802 Other (1) 2,357 (103,690 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 163,900 76,050 Cash provided (required) by investing activities: Capital expenditures (57,918 ) (36,654 ) Other 3,713 (5,295 ) Net cash required by investing activities (54,205 ) (41,949 ) Cash provided (required) by financing activities: Issuances of debt, net of debt issuance costs 697,957 — Repayment of long-term debt (45,000 ) (599 ) Distributions to Dover Corporation, net (736,557 ) (31,192 ) Other (7,238 ) (4,902 ) Net cash required by financing activities (90,838 ) (36,693 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (737 ) 277 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18,120 (2,315 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 23,712 26,027 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 41,832 $ 23,712

_______________________

(1) Includes $(73.3) million of deferred income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2017, primarily related to U.S. tax reform.

* Previously reported results in 2017 and 2018 include the impact of certain adjustments primarily related to capital leases and other adjustments which were not material.

APERGY CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2018 2018 2017* 2018* 2017* Net income attributable to Apergy $ 22,571 $ 25,263 $ 61,155 $ 94,041 $ 111,734 Pre-tax adjustments: Separation and supplemental benefit costs (1) 5,109 4,403 — 14,649 — Royalty expense (2) — — 2,359 2,277 9,765 Restructuring and other related charges 1,874 (39 ) 6,900 4,347 6,921 Tax impact of adjustments (3) (1,658 ) (1,036 ) (2,796 ) (3,308 ) (5,067 ) Tax impact of U.S. tax reform — — (49,307 ) — (49,307 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Apergy 27,896 28,591 18,311 112,006 74,046 Tax impact of adjustments and U.S. tax reform (3) 1,658 1,036 52,103 3,308 54,374 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 159 232 70 454 930 Depreciation and amortization 32,784 30,218 30,439 124,461 112,862 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,637 7,723 (44,892 ) 28,796 (21,876 ) Interest expense, net 10,625 10,584 554 27,440 753 Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,759 $ 78,384 $ 56,585 $ 296,465 $ 221,089 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Apergy: Reported $ 0.29 $ 0.33 $ 0.79 $ 1.21 $ 1.43 Adjusted $ 0.36 $ 0.37 $ 0.24 $ 1.44 $ 0.95

_______________________

(1) Separation and supplemental benefit costs primarily relate to separation costs, which will substantially decrease in 2019, and to a lesser extent, supplemental benefits costs related to enhanced or supplemental benefits provided to employees no longer participating in Dover Corporation benefit and compensation plans. Supplemental benefit costs are expected to be incurred through the end of 2020.

(2) Patents and other intangible assets related to our business were conveyed by Dover Corporation to Apergy on April 1, 2018. No royalty charges were incurred after March 31, 2018.

(3) We generally tax effect adjustments using a combined federal and state statutory income tax rate of approximately 24 percent in 2018, and approximately 30 percent for periods prior to 2018. Includes tax expense of $1.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2018, associated with capital gains related to certain reorganizations of our subsidiaries as part of the Separation from Dover Corporation.

* Previously reported results in 2017 and 2018 include the impact of certain adjustments primarily related to capital leases and other adjustments which were not material.

Three months ended December 31, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages) Production & Automation Technologies Drilling Technologies Corporate expense and other Total Revenue $ 235,364 $ 75,838 $ — $ 311,202 Operating profit (loss) / income before income taxes, as reported $ 18,646 $ 26,882 $ (18,161 ) $ 27,367 Depreciation and amortization 29,949 2,658 177 32,784 Separation and supplemental benefit costs (1) — — 5,109 5,109 Restructuring and other related charges 1,874 — — 1,874 Interest expense, net — — 10,625 10,625 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,469 $ 29,540 $ (2,250 ) $ 77,759 Operating profit margin, as reported 7.9 % 35.4 % 8.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.4 % 39.0 % 25.0 %

_______________________

(1) Separation and supplemental benefit costs primarily relate to separation costs, which will substantially decrease in 2019, and to a lesser extent, supplemental benefits costs related to enhanced or supplemental benefits provided to employees no longer participating in Dover Corporation benefit and compensation plans. Supplemental benefit costs are expected to be incurred through the end of 2020.

Three months ended September 30, 2018 (in thousands, except percentages) Production & Automation Technologies Drilling Technologies Corporate expense and other Total Revenue $ 241,214 $ 75,254 $ — $ 316,468 Operating profit (loss) / income before income taxes, as reported $ 24,257 $ 26,209 $ (17,248 ) $ 33,218 Depreciation and amortization 27,305 2,717 196 30,218 Separation and supplemental benefit costs (1) — — 4,403 4,403 Restructuring and other related charges (39 ) — — (39 ) Interest expense, net — — 10,584 10,584 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,523 $ 28,926 $ (2,065 ) $ 78,384 Operating profit margin, as reported 10.1 % 34.8 % 10.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.4 % 38.4 % 24.8 %

_______________________

(1) Separation and supplemental benefit costs primarily relate to separation costs, which will substantially decrease in 2019, and to a lesser extent, supplemental benefits costs related to enhanced or supplemental benefits provided to employees no longer participating in Dover Corporation benefit and compensation plans. Supplemental benefit costs are expected to be incurred through the end of 2020.

Three months ended December 31, 2017* (in thousands, except percentages) Production & Automation Technologies Drilling Technologies Corporate expense and other Total Revenue $ 204,206 $ 60,989 $ — $ 265,195 Operating profit (loss) / income before income taxes, as reported $ 466 $ 19,250 $ (3,383 ) $ 16,333 Depreciation and amortization 27,437 3,002 — 30,439 Royalty expense (1) 2,359 — — 2,359 Restructuring and other related charges 6,900 — — 6,900 Interest expense, net — — 554 554 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,162 $ 22,252 $ (2,829 ) $ 56,585 Operating profit margin, as reported 0.2 % 31.6 % 6.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.2 % 36.5 % 21.3 %

_______________________

(1) Royalty expense represents charges for the right to use of Dover Corporation patents and other intangible assets.

* Previously reported results include the impact of certain adjustments primarily related to capital leases and other adjustments which were not material.

Year Ended December 31, 2018* (in thousands, except percentages) Production & Automation Technologies Drilling Technologies Corporate expense and other Total Revenue $ 931,081 $ 285,565 $ — $ 1,216,646 Operating profit (loss) / income before income taxes, as reported $ 75,918 $ 98,620 $ (51,247 ) $ 123,291 Depreciation and amortization 112,955 11,037 469 124,461 Separation and supplemental benefit costs (1) — — 14,649 14,649 Royalty expense (2) 2,277 — — 2,277 Restructuring and other related charges 4,347 — — 4,347 Interest expense, net — — 27,440 27,440 Adjusted EBITDA $ 195,497 $ 109,657 $ (8,689 ) $ 296,465 Operating profit margin, as reported 8.2 % 34.5 % 10.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 21.0 % 38.4 % 24.4 %

_______________________

(1) Separation and supplemental benefit costs primarily relate to separation costs, which will substantially decrease in 2019, and to a lesser extent, supplemental benefits costs related to enhanced or supplemental benefits provided to employees no longer participating in Dover Corporation benefit and compensation plans. Supplemental benefit costs are expected to be incurred through the end of 2020.

(2) Royalty expense represents charges for the right to use of Dover Corporation patents and other intangible assets.

Year Ended December 31, 2017* (in thousands, except percentages) Production & Automation Technologies Drilling Technologies Corporate expense and other Total Revenue $ 782,813 $ 227,653 $ — $ 1,010,466 Operating profit (loss) / income before income taxes, as reported $ 26,890 $ 74,317 $ (10,419 ) $ 90,788 Depreciation and amortization 100,912 11,950 — 112,862 Royalty expense (1) 9,765 — — 9,765 Restructuring and other related charges 6,921 — — 6,921 Interest expense, net — — 753 753 Adjusted EBITDA $ 144,488 $ 86,267 $ (9,666 ) $ 221,089 Operating profit margin, as reported 3.4 % 32.6 % 9.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 18.5 % 37.9 % 21.9 %

_______________________

(1) Royalty expense represents charges for the right to use of Dover Corporation patents and other intangible assets.

* Previously reported results include the impact of certain adjustments primarily related to capital leases and other adjustments which were not material.