AppRiver Earns Indirect CSP Status in Canada

Gulf Breeze, Florida, United States, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across Canada have more choices now as one of North America’s top two-tier Office 365 providers AppRiver, LLC, announced it has joined Microsoft’s Indirect Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) Program in Canada. The designation means that Office 365 resellers have another alternative to the Direct CSP program for which many lack the resources or qualifications to join.

One of Microsoft’s original Office 365 syndication partners, this announcement comes as AppRiver nears half-a-million Office 365 seats administered by the company or one of its 4,500 partners. The firm’s partner-led, security-first, and SMB-focused approach is tailor-made to serve Canada’s 50,000 IT firms and enable them, in turn, to better serve the country’s one million small businesses.

“Our Microsoft partnership allows us to extend our phenomenal care and services to partners looking to deliver a more secure modern workplace across Canada,” said Chris Essex, AppRiver’s senior vice president of global sales. “AppRiver and Microsoft have partnered for more than a decade to help thousands of IT professionals build more secure, cloud-first practices, and we’re excited about what this announcement means for Canadian partners and their customers.”

AppRiver’s cybersecurity solutions and Microsoft’s familiar, market-leading Office 365 cloud productivity tools drive digital transformation for AppRiver partners and customers in the U.S. and abroad. Bringing this proven combination to the Canadian market now becomes a top priority for AppRiver Canada’s Ottawa-based team of cloud professionals.

The company’s trademark Phenomenal Care means faster service from real experts, helping partners stay ahead of customers’ needs and emerging cyber threats. High-touch, white-glove support is one important reason the company has earned seven Stevie® Awards for customer care and why it maintains a 94-percent year-over-year customer-retention rate. 

“Our Phenomenal Care is part of our company’s DNA. The culture at AppRiver continues to produce employees that take pride in developing relationships as well as helping our customers,” said James Wirth, director of customer care at AppRiver. “We take pride in the fact that when you call AppRiver, you will speak to a real person who is knowledgeable, up-to-speed on trends and technology, and has the ability to solve your problem in minutes rather than days.”

About AppRiver

AppRiver is a channel-first provider of cloud-enabled security, productivity, and compliance services, with a 4,500-strong reseller community that protects 60,000 companies worldwide against a growing list of dangerous online threats. Among the world’s top Office 365 and Secure Hosted Exchange providers, the company’s brand is built on highly effective security services backed by 24/7 white-glove Phenomenal Care® customer service. AppRiver is headquartered in Gulf Breeze, Florida and maintains offices in Georgia, Texas, New York, Canada, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Spain. For more information, please visit www.appriver.com.

Jim McClellan

AppRiver

850-932-5338

jmcclellan@appriver.com

