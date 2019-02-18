ATI Physical Therapy Announces Labeed Diab as Its New CEO

Bolingbrook, Ill., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATI Physical Therapy announced today that Labeed Diab stepped into the role of Chief Executive Officer for the organization as of February 11, 2019. Labeed comes to ATI from Humana where he served as President of Humana Pharmacy Solutions. He will take the reins from Al Hamood, acting CEO, who will now serve as President of the organization working in the Office of the CEO.

“We are excited to welcome Labeed to ATI’s family. He brings a unique experience to our organization of successfully growing and marrying consumer retail and healthcare operations,” said David Swift, ATI Chairman. “In the dynamic world of physical therapy and consumer choice, Labeed has conceived and implemented visionary, customer-centric initiatives to penetrate and grow market share in highly competitive industries, like physical therapy. He will be a great addition to the organization and will help shepherd ATI into its next successful chapter.”

While President at Humana Pharmacy Solutions, Labeed was responsible for clinical, mail order, retail, specialty and service operations as well as contracting, sales and pharmaceutical sourcing. Prior to Humana, Labeed served as Chief Operating Officer of Brookdale Senior Living where he oversaw operations, sales, marketing, dining, home-health and hospice services offerings. Before these positions, he held several roles of increasing levels of responsibility between 2009 and 2014 within the Walmart organization, departing as President of Health and Wellness for Walmart US. He also served as Regional Vice President of Aramark’s Health Care Division.

“I am honored to be coming to an organization like ATI with such an excellent track record of growth and a strong patient-first philosophy,” said Diab. “This is a proud legacy and a testament to ATI’s leadership and employees as well as an example of how outstanding customer service can be a differentiator in retail healthcare. I look forward to carrying on and adding my voice to the ATI tradition.”

With a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy and a minor in Business Administration, Diab already has deep roots in the Chicagoland area, serving on the Board of Directors for Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Labeed and his wife, Sanaa, and children will be relocating to the Chicagoland area from Tennessee.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 800 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine, and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $4 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments. For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

