18/02/2019 17:04:09

ATI Physical Therapy Announces Labeed Diab as Its New CEO

Bolingbrook, Ill., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATI Physical Therapy announced today that Labeed Diab stepped into the role of Chief Executive Officer for the organization as of February 11, 2019. Labeed comes to ATI from Humana where he served as President of Humana Pharmacy Solutions. He will take the reins from Al Hamood, acting CEO, who will now serve as President of the organization working in the Office of the CEO.

“We are excited to welcome Labeed to ATI’s family. He brings a unique experience to our organization of successfully growing and marrying consumer retail and healthcare operations,” said David Swift, ATI Chairman. “In the dynamic world of physical therapy and consumer choice, Labeed has conceived and implemented visionary, customer-centric initiatives to penetrate and grow market share in highly competitive industries, like physical therapy. He will be a great addition to the organization and will help shepherd ATI into its next successful chapter.”

While President at Humana Pharmacy Solutions, Labeed was responsible for clinical, mail order, retail, specialty and service operations as well as contracting, sales and pharmaceutical sourcing. Prior to Humana, Labeed served as Chief Operating Officer of Brookdale Senior Living where he oversaw operations, sales, marketing, dining, home-health and hospice services offerings. Before these positions, he held several roles of increasing levels of responsibility between 2009 and 2014 within the Walmart organization, departing as President of Health and Wellness for Walmart US. He also served as Regional Vice President of Aramark’s Health Care Division.

“I am honored to be coming to an organization like ATI with such an excellent track record of growth and a strong patient-first philosophy,” said Diab. “This is a proud legacy and a testament to ATI’s leadership and employees as well as an example of how outstanding customer service can be a differentiator in retail healthcare. I look forward to carrying on and adding my voice to the ATI tradition.”

With a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy and a minor in Business Administration, Diab already has deep roots in the Chicagoland area, serving on the Board of Directors for Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Labeed and his wife, Sanaa, and children will be relocating to the Chicagoland area from Tennessee.             

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 800 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine, and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $4 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments.  For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

Attachment

Labeed Diab square

Clifton O'Neal

ATI Physical Therapy

630-296-2222x7993

clifton.oneal@atipt.com

ATI Physical Therapy announced today that Labeed Diab stepped into the role of Chief Executive Officer for the organization as of February 11, 2019. Labeed comes to ATI from Humana where he served as President of Humana Pharmacy Solutions. He will take the reins from Al Hamood, acting CEO, who will now serve as President of the organization working in the Office of the CEO.

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
59
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
31
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
23
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
12:54
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
16
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
16
11:25
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, DXC and WRCDF, WCAGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, MU and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, AGN and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® Announces 2019 J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show Champions in Chicago: Tim Dixon Crowned ‘King of Builders’
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, W, ATVI and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Latest news

17:21
Transaction in Own Shares
17:15
Terex Corporation Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
17:14
Transaction in Own Shares
17:13
AppRiver Earns Indirect CSP Status in Canada
17:05
Transaction in Own Shares
17:04
ATI Physical Therapy Announces Labeed Diab as Its New CEO
17:01
Transaction in Own Shares
17:00
DEADLINE TOMORROW for GS, XRAY, NVDA and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 February 2019 18:13:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-18 19:13:23 - 2019-02-18 18:13:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY