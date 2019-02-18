18/02/2019 06:00:00

Biophytis Announces Three Oral and One Poster Presentations at the 2019 International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research

PARIS, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for age-related diseases, today announced upcoming oral and poster presentations at the 2019 International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR 2019) being held from February 20 to 22, 2019 in Miami Beach, FL. The Company will present details of its lead clinical drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), including its history and unique mechanism-of-action that targets the MAS receptor for the preservation of muscle function in muscle wasting disorders. Additionally, the Company will present the clinical trial design of its ongoing SARA Phase 2 study of Sarconeos (BIO101) in sarcopenia.

Stanislas Veillet, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Biophytis said, “We are pleased to have been selected for three oral presentations and a poster at ICFSR 2019. We look forward to sharing the potential of Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of sarcopenia and other muscular dystrophies with leading international clinicians and scientists from industry and academia. We believe Sarconeos (BIO101) is one of the most advanced drug candidates in clinical development for the treatment of sarcopenia, a severe geriatric muscle wasting condition with no currently approved medication.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Sarconeos (API BIO101) targets Mas receptor within the protective arm of the renin angiotensin system and proves efficacy in various models of muscle wasting.
Presenter: Pierre Dilda, Ph.D.
Date/Time:Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 / 5:30 pm EST
Additional Info:Oral Communication 10
  
Title: Insect Steroid Hormones as Human Medicine: Application to Sarcopenia and Muscle Dystrophies. 
Presenter:Stanislas Veillet, Ph.D.
Date/Time:Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 / 12:25 pm EST
Additional Info:Oral Presentation at the Lunch Industry Symposium hosted by Biophytis
  
Title:Designing a clinical program for BIO101, a Mas receptor activator to target age-related sarcopenia.
Presenter: Waly Dioh, Ph.D.
Date/Time:Thursday, Feb. 21 2019 / 12:25 pm EST
Additional Info:Oral Presentation at the Lunch Industry Symposium hosted by Biophytis
  
Title: Evaluation of safety and efficacy of BIO101, a new investigational drug for sarcopenia: a double-blind, placebo controlled, randomized clinical trial.
Presenter: Waly Dioh, Ph.D.
Date/Time:Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
Additional Info:Poster: Clinical Trials and Therapeutics P78

About Biophytis

Biophytis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases. Our therapeutic approach targets key biological resilience pathways that can protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological stresses that lead to age-related diseases.  Our lead drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), is for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Our second drug candidate, Macuneos (BIO201), is for the treatment of retinopathies, including dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis is based in Paris, France and in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.biophytis.com.

BIOPHYTIS is listed on the Euronext Growth market of Euronext Paris (ALBPS; ISIN: FR0012816825).

Follow us on Twitter @biophytis

BIOPHYTIS is eligible for the SMEs scheme

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the Company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque”) section of the Listing Prospectus upon the admission of Company’s shares for trading on the regulated market Euronext Growth of Euronext Paris filed with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) or at www.biophytis.com.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Biophytis in any country. Items in this press release may contain forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results could differ substantially from those anticipated in these statements owing to various risk factors which are described in the Company’s prospectus. This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall prevail.

Biophytis

Daniel SCHNEIDERMAN

Chief Financial Officer

dan.schneiderman@biophytis.com

Tel: +1 (646) 479-8060

U.S. Media Contact

LifeSci Public Relations

Cherilyn CECCHINI, M.D.

ccecchini@lifescipublicrelations.com

Tel: +1 (646) 876-5196

Europe Media Contact

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

Laurence BAULT / Antoine DENRY

laurence.bault@citigatedewerogerson.com

antoine.denry@citigatedewerogerson.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 32 84 78

Mob: +33(0)6 64 12 53 61

BIOPHYTIS.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
31
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
23
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
20
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
11 Feb
VWS
MHI Vestas named as Preferred Supplier for 476 MW Baltic Eagle project in Germany http://www.mhivest..
18
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
16
11 Feb
DSV
Der er nogen i denne her tråd, der burde skamme sig, og derefter lære at holde deres ubegavede ringe..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, MU and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
2
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YRCW, TYME, UXIN and TAP
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, SOGO, ASTE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, NVDA, AGN and YRIV: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, TYME and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Latest news

05:24
Barrick Confirms Continuing Commitment to PNG Government and Porgera Community
17 Feb
The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® Announces 2019 J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show Champions in Chicago: Tim Dixon Crowned ‘King of Builders’
17 Feb
REVA Announces Trading Halt
17 Feb
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, DXC and WRCDF, WCAGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17 Feb
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, AGN and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17 Feb
Maha Energy AB (The "Company" or "Maha") announces December 31, 2018 Reserve Report
17 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
17 Feb
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, W, ATVI and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17 Feb
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XRAY, AXGN, YRIV and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 February 2019 06:26:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-18 07:26:07 - 2019-02-18 06:26:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY