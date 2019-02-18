18/02/2019 18:05:00

El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in San Luis Obispo, CA

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq:LOCO), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest restaurant in San Luis Obispo, CA today. The new restaurant, located at 11982 Los Osos Valley Road, Suite A, marks El Pollo Loco’s first location in San Luis Obispo and third owned and operated by franchise partners Ashish Verma, Navreet Boparai and Gurpreet Boparai.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in our home state of California and offer a new location for the San Luis Obispo residents,” said Brian Carmichall, Vice President of Development at El Pollo Loco. “We look forward to sharing our famous fire-grilled chicken and delicious Mexican-inspired family dinners with the community.”

The 2,500 square foot restaurant has seating for 55 customers and employs approximately 30 team members.  The restaurant features the Company’s ‘Vision’ design concept, which uses warm textures, rustic elements and highlights El Pollo Loco’s signature open kitchen that allows customers to view El Pollo Loco’s citrus-marinated chicken as it is fire-grilled. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We are excited to bring the flavors and spirit of El Pollo Loco to the unique town of San Luis Obispo,” said Ashish Verma, Owner at V & B Royal, Inc. “Our goal is to provide a family-friendly place with authentic Mexican cuisine, as well as provide new job opportunities for locals.”

For promotions and news on the new San Luis Obispo location, fans can follow the restaurant’s local Facebook page. El Pollo Loco fans are encouraged to join Loco Rewards and will receive a free original Pollo Bowl® after their first regularly priced food or beverage purchase on the mobile app. Loco Rewards members can earn points, redeem rewards and manage offers directly from the mobile app, which is available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.   

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com.

Like: 

www.facebook.com/ElPolloLoco

Follow on Twitter: @ElPolloLoco

Follow on Instagram: @ElPolloLoco

Subscribe: www.youtube.com/OfficialElPolloLoco

Join Loco Rewards:www.elpolloloco.com/rewards

MEDIA CONTACT:

Hannah Gray

Edible

323-202-1477

hannah.gray@edible-inc.com

elpolloloco.jpg

Related content
08 Jan - 
El Pollo Loco to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Confere..
02 Jan - 
El Pollo Loco Debuts Crave-Worthy Fire-Grilled Chicken ..
06 Dec - 
El Pollo Loco Expands its Roots with New Restaurant in ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:05 LOCO
El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in San Luis Obispo, CA
08 Jan LOCO
El Pollo Loco to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference
02 Jan LOCO
El Pollo Loco Debuts Crave-Worthy Fire-Grilled Chicken Nachos to Kick-off the New Year
06 Dec LOCO
El Pollo Loco Expands its Roots with New Restaurant in Eastvale, CA
03 Dec HON
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Honeywell International, Tabula Rasa Healthcare, El Pollo Loco, Acceleron Pharma, vTv Therapeutics, and 22nd Century Group — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
27 Nov LOCO
El Pollo Loco Names Hector A. Muñoz Chief Marketing Officer
19 Nov LOCO
El Pollo Loco Unwraps a Holiday Tradition with New Handmade Chicken Tamales
19 Nov LOCO
El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Grand Prairie, TX
13 Nov LOCO
El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in Sandy, UT
01 Nov LOCO
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, DXC and WRCDF, WCAGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
2
The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® Announces 2019 J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show Champions in Chicago: Tim Dixon Crowned ‘King of Builders’
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, AGN and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, W, ATVI and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against 22nd Century, Vale, Revolution Lighting, and Astec and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

El Pollo Loco Holdings I.. 15.21 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

20:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, ALKS, ASTE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
20:00
Proppant Express Investments Prevails Again by Invalidating 24 SandBox Logistics Patent Claims
19:30
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SOGO, AXGN, SVXY and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, MKL, MAXR and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:00
Smithfield Foods Donates 42,000 Pounds of Protein to the Central Illinois Foodbank
18:30
End of Day
18:05
Joseph Jordan Promoted to CFO at ATI Physical Therapy

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 February 2019 20:32:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-18 21:32:21 - 2019-02-18 20:32:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY