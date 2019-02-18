El Pollo Loco Announces the Grand Opening of New Restaurant in San Luis Obispo, CA

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO ), the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken chain, opened its newest restaurant in San Luis Obispo, CA today. The new restaurant, located at 11982 Los Osos Valley Road, Suite A, marks El Pollo Loco’s first location in San Luis Obispo and third owned and operated by franchise partners Ashish Verma, Navreet Boparai and Gurpreet Boparai.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in our home state of California and offer a new location for the San Luis Obispo residents,” said Brian Carmichall, Vice President of Development at El Pollo Loco. “We look forward to sharing our famous fire-grilled chicken and delicious Mexican-inspired family dinners with the community.”

The 2,500 square foot restaurant has seating for 55 customers and employs approximately 30 team members. The restaurant features the Company’s ‘Vision’ design concept, which uses warm textures, rustic elements and highlights El Pollo Loco’s signature open kitchen that allows customers to view El Pollo Loco’s citrus-marinated chicken as it is fire-grilled. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We are excited to bring the flavors and spirit of El Pollo Loco to the unique town of San Luis Obispo,” said Ashish Verma, Owner at V & B Royal, Inc. “Our goal is to provide a family-friendly place with authentic Mexican cuisine, as well as provide new job opportunities for locals.”

For promotions and news on the new San Luis Obispo location, fans can follow the restaurant’s local Facebook page . El Pollo Loco fans are encouraged to join Loco Rewards and will receive a free original Pollo Bowl® after their first regularly priced food or beverage purchase on the mobile app. Loco Rewards members can earn points, redeem rewards and manage offers directly from the mobile app, which is available for download in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store .

About El Pollo Loco El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain renowned for its masterfully citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chicken and handcrafted entrees using fresh ingredients inspired by Mexican recipes. With more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana, El Pollo Loco is expanding its presence in key markets through a combination of company and existing and new franchisee development. Visit us on our website at www.elpolloloco.com .

