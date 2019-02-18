18/02/2019 12:00:00

Extended Stay America Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call and Annual Meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. and its paired-share REIT, ESH Hospitality, Inc. (Nasdaq: STAY) (collectively the "Company"), announced today that it will release its fourth quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. A conference call will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, management will review the quarter’s results and performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Also, the Company announced that the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company and ESH Hospitality, Inc. will be held on May 30, 2019.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.aboutstay.com. To listen to a live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days following the webcast on the Company’s website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic:  1-877-705-6003

International: 1-201-493-6725

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode:  13687804

The playback will be accessible through March 7, 2019.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc. (“ESA”) and its brand Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment in the U.S with 627 hotels, with approximately twice as many rooms as its nearest competitor.  ESA’s subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc., is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 554 hotels and approximately 61,500 rooms in the U.S. ESA also manages or franchises an additional 73 Extended Stay America® hotels. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

Contacts

Investors & Media:

Rob Ballew

(980) 345-1546

investorrelations@esa.com

 

