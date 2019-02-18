18/02/2019 15:07:00

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ATVI, MU, TYME and SVXY

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Investors Affected: August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Activision Blizzard, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie's partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MU)

Investors Affected: September 26, 2017 - November 19, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Micron Technology Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company engaged in anti-competitive behavior, including artificially restricting supply growth of DRAM; (2) these anti-competitive efforts were reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) the Company’s anti-competitive efforts artificially boosted its operating metrics; (4) as a result, the Company’s financial performance, including revenue, was overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/micron-technology-inc/?wire=3

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TYME)

Investors Affected: March 14, 2018 - January 18, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Tyme Technologies, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tyme had not adequately designed the Phase II Study to present reliable results on the efficacy of SM-88 on pancreatic cancer; (ii) Tyme had failed to include an appropriate control group in its open-label Phase II clinical trial for SM-88; (iii) the omission of an appropriate control group distorted the reliability of data showing the efficacy of SM-88 in the Phase II Study; and (iv) as a result, Tyme’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/tyme-technologies-inc/?wire=3

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (NYSEArca: SVXY)

Investors Affected: Investors in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: According to the complaint in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the risks of investing in the Fund. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the Fund was threatened with catastrophic losses as a result of the Fund’s flawed design and the low-volatility environment and acute liquidity risks that existed during the Class Period. In addition, during the Class Period defendants made similar false and misleading statements in numerous financial reports and draft prospectuses and registration statements filed with the SEC.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/proshares-short-vix-short-term-futures-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 334

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967

KUZNICKI (002).png

