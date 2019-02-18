18/02/2019 15:11:00

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, PRGO, NVDA and GE

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.

If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in the respective securities during the class periods. Members of the class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No classes have yet been certified in the actions below. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

YogaWorks, Inc. (NasdaqGM: YOGA)

Investors Affected: Pursuant to the IPO commenced around August 10, 2017 and closed on August 16, 2017

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in YogaWorks, Inc. The complaint alleges that Defendants violated their disclosure obligations because the Offering Materials materially misrepresented and failed to adequately disclose the truth concerning several known trends negatively impacting YogaWorks’ business at the time of the IPO, including, inter alia: (i) declining studio profitability; (ii) the impact of increased corporate overhead; (iii) declining financial metrics that would ultimately lead to a substantial impairment charge and (iv) the conditions that led the Defendants to postpone the initial offering.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/yogaworks-inc/?wire=3

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO)

Investors Affected: November 8, 2018 - December 20, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Perrigo Company plc. During the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Perrigo misled investors by way of an SEC filing on November 8, 2018. On that date, Perrigo disclosed the existence of an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities without disclosing material details associated with the letter.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/perrigo-company-plc/?wire=3

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQGS: NVDA)

Investors Affected: August 10, 2017 - November 15, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in NVIDIA Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) NVIDIA’s growth in its gaming GPU revenue was driven, as repeatedly denied by Defendants, in significant part by the spiked demand for those GPUs among cryptocurrency miners; (ii) NVIDIA did not have, as Defendants asserted, visibility into its inventory channel; (iii) NVIDIA was unable to adapt to the volatility of cryptocurrency markets; (iv) as cryptocurrency prices dropped, NVIDIA hid halting growth from cryptocurrency miners by continuing to push mid-range GPUs into the channel; (v) this would foreseeably cause an oversupply of gaming card inventory levels on the market and ultimately lead to over three months of excess inventory in NVIDIA’s channel; and (vi) as a result, NVIDIA’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kseclaw.com/securities/nvidia-corporation/?wire=3

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE)

Investors Affected: December 27, 2017 - October 29, 2018

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in General Electric Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the design and technology of GE Power’s flagship gas turbines were structurally flawed as they were plagued with an oxidation problem that caused the blades in the H-Class gas turbines to fail; (ii) GE Power’s goodwill was materially overstated, in large part because of such structural issues; (iii) the Company lacked adequate internal and financial controls; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://kclasslaw.com/securities/general-electric-company-loss-submission-form/?wire=3

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock.

CONTACT:

Kuznicki Law PLLC

Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.

445 Central Avenue, Suite 334

Cedarhurst, NY 11516

Email: dk@kclasslaw.com

Phone: (347) 696-1134

Cell: (347) 690-0692

Fax: (347) 348-0967

KUZNICKI (002).png

