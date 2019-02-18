18/02/2019 22:37:57

INVNT No Longer Involved, As Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival Changes Direction and Becomes Three Separate Events

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVNT, the global live brand storytelling agency™ today announces that it will not be producing Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival: Celebrating the golden anniversary at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival.

The festival, which was planned for August 16-18, 2019 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, will now comprise three separate events over three days, and forms part of the venue’s Season of Song & Celebration commemorations, a year-long schedule of exhibits, programs and events.

Scott Cullather, CEO, INVNT explained that the agency is proud of its support and contributions to the celebration plans and the global awareness that its efforts brought to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, as a result.

"INVNT will not be involved in the new format and we wish Bethel Woods and Live Nation, as well as the organizers of the other 50th anniversary celebrations taking place around the world, the very best," he said.

"Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival was always about putting fans at the very heart, by celebrating the legacy of the 1969 Woodstock festival – the artists who played there and the people who attended – and inspiring them to make the world a better place through carefully curated music, culture and community-driven experiences. We hope that past, present and future fans are able to revel in the celebrations this year, and that the events empower them to advocate for positive social change just as the 1969 festival did."

About INVNT 

Founded in 2008, INVNT is the global live brand storytelling agency™. INVNT's offices are strategically located in New York, London, Sydney, Singapore, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Stockholm. For more information visit www.invnt.com  

