18/02/2019 14:51:00

Issue of Equity

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, February 18

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

Legal Entity Identifier:  213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 18 February 2019 FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC (the “Company”) issued from its block listing authority of 14 January 2019 25,000 new Ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 810.75 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The issue price equates to a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction of 0.7%, such premium including a placing commission of 0.2%.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 14,225,001 ordinary shares under its block listing facility.

As a result of this issue, the total number of ordinary shares in issue now stands at 183,291,712 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 183,291,712 There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure of 183,291,712 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP             

Tel: 0203 170 8732

Related content
11:05 - 
Issue of Equity
15 Feb - 
Issue of Equity
15 Feb - 
Issue of Equity
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:51 E:FGT
Issue of Equity
11:05 E:FGT
Issue of Equity
15 Feb E:FGT
Issue of Equity
15 Feb E:FGT
Issue of Equity
15 Feb E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Feb E:FGT
Issue of Equity
14 Feb E:FGT
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Feb E:FGT
Issue of Equity
13 Feb E:FGT
Issue of Equity
13 Feb E:FGT
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2019

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YRCW, TYME, UXIN and TAP
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, DXC and WRCDF, WCAGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, MU and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, AGN and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® Announces 2019 J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show Champions in Chicago: Tim Dixon Crowned ‘King of Builders’

Related stock quotes

Finsbury Growth & Income.. 812.00 0.2% Stock price increasing

Latest news

15:15
Doc re (Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2019
15:13
Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2019
15:11
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YOGA, PRGO, NVDA and GE
15:09
Doc re Monthly Summary as at 31 January 2019
15:07
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ATVI, MU, TYME and SVXY
15:03
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, GS, IMMU and MAXR
15:01
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ARLO, ALKS and WRCDF, WCAGY
15:00
Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to Right Issue in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
14:51
Issue of Equity

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 February 2019 15:47:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-18 16:47:44 - 2019-02-18 15:47:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY