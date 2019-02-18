18/02/2019 18:05:00

Joseph Jordan Promoted to CFO at ATI Physical Therapy

Bolingbrook, Ill., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATI Physical Therapy announced today that Joseph Jordan has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer for the organization. He moves into the role from Senior Vice President and Controller. Al Hamood, who was serving in a dual role of CEO and CFO, will move into the role of President of the company with Jordan’s promotion and the recent announcement of Labeed Diab as ATI’s new CEO. Jordan joined the organization in April 2018, coming to ATI from Sears Holdings where he was Corporate Controller.  

“One of ATI’s key attributes that I immediately saw was the depth of its bench strength across the organization. Joe’s arrival was part of a concerted effort by ATI to bring in top talent with experience to continue to grow and expand its leadership position in the industry,” said Diab. “The structure and discipline that Joe brought to ATI finance and accounting departments in short order is a testament to his leadership ability and financial acumen. It’s great to be stepping into my role as CEO knowing that I have that type of experience by my side.”

Jordan brings a long history of financial leadership to the CFO role. In his various leadership roles, he has worked with a variety of multinational public companies, overseeing corporate accounting, finance, tax, external and SEC reporting. In addition to his role as Corporate Controller at Sears, he served as Assistant Controller for Suncoke Energy. Jordan began his career at Deloitte & Touche, LLP. 

“ATI represents what customer service should be to the healthcare industry. I am thrilled to be working with an organization that has not only a vision for itself, but for the industry as a whole,” said Jordan. “With the support of Labeed, Al and the entire leadership team, my role now is to ensure that we have the necessary financial structure and processes in place to make that vision a reality for our patients and our employees.”  

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI is a privately held, nationally recognized healthcare company, specializing in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services. With a focus on delivering a remarkable experience to every patient, every day, ATI has more than 800 locations from coast to coast. ATI was named “Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation” by ADVANCE magazine, and was one of the first physical therapy companies in the country to achieve URAC Core Accreditation, a mark of distinction that recognizes its commitment to quality healthcare. Based in Bolingbrook, Illinois, ATI gives back to communities across the country through the ATI Foundation, a non-profit established by ATI, which has provided more than $4 million in resources and funding to children with physical impairments.  For more information on ATI Physical Therapy, and a complete list of clinic locations, services and the ATI Foundation, please visit ATIpt.com.

Clifton O'Neal

ATI Physical Therapy

630-296-2222x7993

clifton.oneal@atipt.com

