Smithfield Foods Donates 42,000 Pounds of Protein to the Central Illinois Foodbank

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. has donated more than 42,000 pounds of protein to the Central Illinois Foodbank. Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 169,000 servings, will help families fight hunger across central and southern Illinois.

“Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® initiative supports our vision to provide access to and awareness of healthy food for all,” said Pam Molitoris, executive director of Central Illinois Foodbank. “This donation not only helps to serve our communities by providing nutrient-rich protein, but also expands upon our core values of partnership and accessibility, while raising awareness of food insecurity in the 21 counties we serve across central and southern Illinois.”

This is the second large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 120 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“As a food company, Smithfield values the opportunity to provide hunger relief to areas in need across the country,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “We hope this donation will help to alleviate food insecure situations for our neighbors in need and that it inspires others here in Illinois to get involved in the fight against hunger.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Central Illinois Foodbank

Central Illinois Foodbank, established in 1982, distributes more than 9 million pounds of food annually to over 160 food pantries, soup kitchens, residential programs and after-school programs in a 21-county region. Central Illinois Foodbank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization. The mission of the Foodbank is to provide food, and develop awareness of and creative solutions for food insecurity.

Media Contacts:

Dalton Agency for Smithfield

Jana Beasley

(904) 534-8568

jbeasley@daltonagency.com

Central Illinois Foodbank

Ashley Earnest

(217) 522-4022

aearnest@centralilfoodbank.org

 

 

