The Ritz-Carlton dazzles in Saudi Arabia

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With its spectacular scenery, warm climate and buzzing business environment, Saudi Arabia attracts a huge number of visitors every year. One of the destination’s biggest advantages is its impressive range of high-class travel options, for which the Saudi capital of Riyadh has become famous.

In particular, the Ritz-Carlton hotel has become a firm favourite with corporate travellers. Nestled among 52 acres of landscaped gardens, and with 62,000sq ft of event space, it is especially well known for its MICE capacities. In addition to its meeting rooms, two grand ballrooms and host of guest rooms, the Ritz-Carlton has friendly and highly trained staff on hand to assist event organisers.

Visitors can unwind with the Ritz-Carlton’s comfortable facilities and eateries. The hotel’s chefs regularly update the menu so as to deliver the most creative and delicious meals. For its culinary achievements, the Ritz-Carlton’s two restaurants have been ranked number one in their respective areas on TripAdvisor, and have received several awards over the years.

The Ritz-Carlton also has an excellent drinks menu, which includes locally roasted coffee and more than 75 signature non-alcoholic drinks. The ingredients for these are combined in the hotel’s own mixology lab, which uses a variety of local products.

The Ritz-Carlton’s superb facilities are outlined in Business Destinations magazine’s 10 Top Destinations guide , in which the hotel’s latest developments, and how they fit into the Saudi 2030 initiative, are discussed.

