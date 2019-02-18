18/02/2019 21:45:00

Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been named to Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies for 2019. This marks the second year in a row that the Company has been included on the prestigious list.

U.S. financial magazine Barron’s created the list in 2018 to recognize companies that maintain good corporate practices by not only delivering a strong financial performance but also positively contributing to society. For 2019, Tractor Supply ranked 76th out of the 1,000 largest public companies in the United States.

“For over ten years, Tractor Supply’s Stewardship Program has been a natural extension of our overall growth, and we are honored to have been recognized these past two years by Barron’s for our sustainability efforts,” said Ben Parrish, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Tractor Supply, who leads the Company’s Stewardship Program. “We will continue to look for ways to become more efficient, eliminate waste and reduce our impact on the environment so that our children and future generations will have the same opportunities we enjoy today.”

To create the list, Barron’s enlisted Calvert Research Management, a prominent sustainable investing firm owned by Eaton Vance. Calvert scored companies on more than 200 key indicators and 28 issues before sorting the data into five categories: shareholders, employees, customers, planet and community. Each company earned a rating from zero to 100 in each category before receiving an overall weighted score based on the importance of each category to its industry.

Tractor Supply’s Stewardship Program was launched in 2008 as a reflection of its commitment to doing the right thing for its customers and the communities it serves. Since that time, the Company has taken a number of important steps to reduce its impact on the environment. Examples of these initiatives include:

  • Announcing a goal to reduce carbon emissions from Tractor Supply facilities by 25 percent by 2025

  • Converting the internal lighting in all stores to more environmentally friendly LED lighting

  • Implementing energy management systems in all stores

  • Replacing older HVAC systems in stores with high-efficiency units

  • Adopting recycling programs in Tractor Supply stores, distribution centers and its Store Support Center

For more information on Tractor Supply’s Stewardship Program and sustainability initiatives, please visit the Company’s website at IR.TractorSupply.com/Stewardship.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 29,000 team members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 29, 2018, the Company operated 1,765 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 29, 2018, the Company operated 175 Petsense stores in 26 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

Tractor Supply Company

Contacts:

Mary Winn Pilkington (615) 440-4212

Mackenzie Goldman (615) 440-4360 

Tractor_Supply-221699342138.jpg

Related content
07 Feb - 
Tractor Supply Company Promotes Kurt Barton to Executiv..
07 Feb - 
Tractor Supply Company Appoints Rick Cardenas to Its Bo..
06 Feb - 
Tractor Supply Company Declares Quarterly Dividend
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:45 TSCO
Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row
07 Feb TSCO
Tractor Supply Company Promotes Kurt Barton to Executive Vice President
07 Feb TSCO
Tractor Supply Company Appoints Rick Cardenas to Its Board of Directors
06 Feb TSCO
Tractor Supply Company Declares Quarterly Dividend
04 Feb TSCO
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Yum China, Tractor Supply, International Flavors & Fragrances, MacroGenics, Teekay Tankers, and WEX — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
31 Jan TSCO
Tractor Supply Company Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Results; Provides Fiscal 2019 Financial Outlook
14 Jan TSCO
Tractor Supply President and COO, Steve Barbarick, Named to the NRF Foundation’s List of People Shaping Retail’s Future
10 Jan TSCO
Tractor Supply Company to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
07 Jan TSCO
Tractor Supply and FFA Seeking Grant Applications
17 Dec TSCO
Tractor Supply Company Announces Goal to Reduce Carbon Emissions from Facilities by 25 Percent

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® Announces 2019 J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show Champions in Chicago: Tim Dixon Crowned ‘King of Builders’
2
REVA Announces Trading Halt
3
HanGenix™ Solutions, Inc. Secures Series-A Investment Funding from Global Health Impact Fund (GHIF)
4
Sequana Medical NV: Disclosure of Outstanding Voting Securities
5
Biophytis Announces Three Oral and One Poster Presentations at the 2019 International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research

Related stock quotes

Tractor Supply Company 97.58 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Latest news

22:00
Precipio Provides Corporate Update Shareholder Call
21:50
Premier High School Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting with Del Rio Chamber
21:45
Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row
21:29
Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2018 Results
21:15
Superior Energy Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
21:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DXC, GSM and MU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21:15
UFPI signs agreement to acquire Wolverine Wood Products
21:15
Windstream postpones release of fourth-quarter, full-year 2018 financial results
21:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, W, VALE and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 February 2019 22:38:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-18 23:38:48 - 2019-02-18 22:38:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY