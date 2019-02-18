ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

18 February 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 18 February 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchase Number of “A” shares purchased Highest price paid (GBp) Lowest price paid (GBp) Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Venue 18 February 2019 658,518 2,430.00 2,410.50 2,419.50 LSE 18 February 2019 121,798 2,430.00 2,410.50 2,420.21 BATS (BXE) 18 February 2019 308,310 2,429.50 2,410.00 2,420.39 Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the third tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the third tranche of its share buyback programme on January 31, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from January 31, 2019 up to and including 29 April, 2019.