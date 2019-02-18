18/02/2019 17:05:00

Transaction in Own Shares

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, February 18

Transaction in Own Shares

18 February 2019

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 18 February 2019 it purchased the following number of "A" Shares for cancellation.

Aggregated information on “A” shares purchased according to trading venues:

Date of purchaseNumber of “A” shares purchasedHighest price paid

(GBp)

Lowest price paid

(GBp)

Volume weighted average price paid per share

(GBp)

Venue
18 February 2019658,5182,430.002,410.502,419.50LSE
18 February 2019121,7982,430.002,410.502,420.21BATS (BXE)
18 February 2019308,3102,429.502,410.002,420.39Chi-X (CXE)

These share purchases form part of the third tranche of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on July 26, 2018. The Company announced the third tranche of its share buyback programme on January 31, 2019.

In respect of this programme, J.P. Morgan Securities plc will make trading decisions in relation to the Company’s securities independently of the Company for a period from January 31, 2019 up to and including 29 April, 2019.

Any such share purchases will be effected within certain pre-set parameters, and in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares, Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/823224/18022019_Shell_RNS_JPM.pdf

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 (0)207 934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 3996 

United States: + 1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares

Related content
15 Feb - 
Transaction in Own Shares
14 Feb - 
Transaction in Own Shares
14 Feb - 
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:05 E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
15 Feb E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
14 Feb E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
14 Feb E:RDSA
Director/PDMR Shareholding
12 Feb E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Feb E:RDSA
Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus
11 Feb E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
08 Feb E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
07 Feb E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares
06 Feb E:RDSA
Transaction in Own Shares

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, DXC and WRCDF, WCAGY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, MU and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, AGN and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® Announces 2019 J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show Champions in Chicago: Tim Dixon Crowned ‘King of Builders’
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, W, ATVI and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related stock quotes

Royal Dutch Shell PLC 'A.. 2,414.50 -0.4% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

17:21
Transaction in Own Shares
17:19
2019 ESCA Leadership Summit to be Held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
17:15
Terex Corporation Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
17:14
Transaction in Own Shares
17:13
AppRiver Earns Indirect CSP Status in Canada
17:05
Transaction in Own Shares
17:04
ATI Physical Therapy Announces Labeed Diab as Its New CEO
17:01
Transaction in Own Shares
17:00
DEADLINE TOMORROW for GS, XRAY, NVDA and AGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 February 2019 18:13:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-18 19:13:01 - 2019-02-18 18:13:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY