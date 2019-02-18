18/02/2019 17:14:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, February 18

Announcement: transaction in own shares

Baring Emerging Europe PLC (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc.

Ordinary Shares:Baring Emerging Europe
Date of purchase:18/02/2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased:10,000
Lowest price per share:750.00
Highest price per share:752.00
Trading venue:LON
Aggregate volume per trading venue:10,000
Weighted average price per trading venue:751.20
Discount @ close (estimate):9.95%

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 3,318,207 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 12,887,159 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

