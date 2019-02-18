Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2018 Results

Total contract drilling revenues were $748 million, compared with $816 million in the third quarter of 2018;

Revenue efficiency (1) was 96%, compared with 95% in the prior quarter;

was 96%, compared with 95% in the prior quarter; Operating and maintenance expense was $497 million, compared with $447 million in the prior period;

Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $242 million, $0.48 per diluted share, compared with net loss attributable to controlling interest of $409 million, $0.88 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018;

Adjusted net loss was $171 million, $0.34 per diluted share, excluding $71 million of net unfavorable items. This compares with adjusted net income of $30 million, $0.06 per diluted share, in the prior quarter;

Adjusted normalized EBITDA margin was $260 million or 34%, compared with $341 million or 42% in the prior quarter;

Cash flows from operating activities were $238 million, up from $214 million in the prior quarter;

In the fourth quarter, we acquired Ocean Rig in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately $2.5 billion; and

Contract backlog was $12.2 billion as of the February 2019 Fleet Status Report.

STEINHAUSEN, Switzerland, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) today reported net loss attributable to controlling interest of $242 million, $0.48 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth quarter 2018 results included unfavorable items of $71 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, as follows:

$18 million, $0.03 per diluted share, loss on impairment primarily for three floaters previously announced for retirement;

$12 million, $0.02 per diluted share, in acquisition costs; and

$52 million, $0.11 per diluted share, related to discrete tax expense.

These unfavorable items were partially offset by:

$11 million, $0.02 per diluted share, bargain purchase gain and other favorable items.

After consideration of these net favorable items, fourth quarter 2018 adjusted net loss was $171 million, or $0.34 per diluted share.

Contract drilling revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2018, sequentially decreased $68 million to $748 million due to lower utilization for the company’s ultra-deepwater and harsh environment fleet. Additionally, fourth quarter results were negatively impacted by unexpected weather-related downtime on two of our harsh environment rigs off the coast of Canada resulting in approximately $21 million in lost revenue. Partially offsetting these decreases was a $15 million increase in revenue from three working rigs acquired as part of the Ocean Rig acquisition in December.

Contract drilling revenues included customer early termination fees of $12 million on the Discoverer Clear Leader in the fourth quarter down from $37 million in the prior quarter. The fourth quarter also included a non-cash revenue reduction of $34 million from contract intangible amortization associated with the Songa and Ocean Rig acquisitions. The third quarter non-cash revenue reduction from contract intangible amortization was $29 million.

Operating and maintenance expense was $497 million, compared with $447 million in the prior quarter. The sequential increase was the result of costs related to the reactivation and contract preparation of Development Driller III and increased activity as a result of the Ocean Rig acquisition.

General and administrative expense was $54 million, compared with $35 million in the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to professional fees associated with the Ocean Rig acquisition and for developing technology for improving fleet performance and reducing costs and a third quarter legal reimbursement that was not repeated in the fourth quarter.

Depreciation expense was $204 million, up from $201 million in the third quarter of 2018. The increase was primarily due to the acquisition of the Ocean Rig fleet.

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $165 million, compared with $160 million in the prior quarter. The increase was due to the senior notes issued during the fourth quarter of 2018 partially offset by senior secured term loans assumed in the Songa acquisition and retired in the third quarter. Capitalized interest was $8 million in the third and fourth quarters of 2018. Interest income was $17 million, compared with $11 million in the prior quarter.

The Effective Tax Rate(2) was (82.6)%, down from 6.7% in the prior quarter. The decrease was due to an estimate of a reserve item associated with U.S. tax reform (“2017 Tax Act”) in fourth quarter, offset by the release of certain valuation allowances. Additionally, the relative blend of income from operations in certain jurisdictions and fourth quarter financial results impacted tax expense.

Cash flows from operating activities increased $24 million sequentially to $238 million primarily due to the collection of certain receivables and advance payment for a farmout contract.

Fourth quarter 2018 capital expenditures of $44 million were related to the company’s newbuild drillships along with capital expenditures relating to asset and inventory management systems, reactivation of one rig and capital upgrades for certain rigs in our existing fleet. This compares with $48 million in the previous quarter.

“2018 will be remembered as a transformative year in Transocean’s long and storied history,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Thigpen. “Through the acquisitions of Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig UDW, we added approximately $4.5 billion dollars of high margin backlog. And, when combined with our investment in a joint venture to market and operate the Transocean Norge, over the course of 2018, we added 21 rigs to our fleet, including 15 of the highest specification ultra-deepwater and harsh environment floaters in the industry.”

Thigpen added: “We also continued to operate at a high level for our customers, delivering full year 2018 revenue efficiency greater than 95%. This consistently strong operating performance, coupled with the quality of our fleet, our global presence and our customer relationships, helped us to secure 37 new floater contracts throughout the year, almost double the amount we booked in the previous year, and almost 50% more than any other offshore driller. Importantly, these contracts added almost $2 billion to our already industry-leading backlog, our largest annual total in the last four years.”

Thigpen concluded: “As evidenced by the increase in contract awards, we believe that 2018 marked the beginning of a recovery in the ultra-deepwater market. While oil prices remain volatile, the efficiencies that we have realized over the past few years have materially reduced offshore project costs and compressed the time to deliver first production thereby minimizing our customers’ risk and improving the attractiveness of offshore projects. In fact, current customer conversations suggest that FIDs in 2019 could increase materially over last year.”

Full Year 2018

For the year ended December 31, 2018, net loss attributable to controlling interest totaled $2.0 billion, or $4.27 per diluted share. Full year results included $1.6 billion, $3.48 per diluted share, of unfavorable items as follows:

$1.5 billion, $3.13 per diluted share, loss on impairment of goodwill and eight floaters previously announced for retirement;

$143 million, $0.30 per diluted share, in discrete tax expense;

$34 million, $0.07 per diluted share, in acquisition costs; and

$3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, related to other unfavorable items.

These unfavorable items were partially offset by:

$10 million, $0.02 per diluted share, bargain purchase gain; and

$7 million, $0.01 per diluted share, gain on disposal of assets.

After excluding these net unfavorable items, adjusted net loss for 2018 was $369 million, or $0.79 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We present our operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (U.S. GAAP). We believe certain financial measures, such as Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Normalized EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures, provide users of our financial statements with supplemental information that may be useful in evaluating our operating performance. We believe that such non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our operating results presented under U.S. GAAP, can be used to better assess our performance from period to period and relative to performance of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, historical cost basis or capital structure. Such non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

All non-GAAP measure reconciliations to the most comparative U.S. GAAP measures are displayed in quantitative schedules on the company’s website at: www.deepwater.com.

About Transocean

Transocean is a leading international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company specializes in technically demanding sectors of the global offshore drilling business with a particular focus on ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, and believes that it operates one of the most versatile offshore drilling fleets in the world.

Transocean owns or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 48 mobile offshore drilling units consisting of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters and four midwater floaters. In addition, Transocean is constructing four ultra-deepwater drillships and one harsh environment semisubmersible in which the company holds a 33.0% interest.

For more information about Transocean, please visit: www.deepwater.com.

Notes

Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculated for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding amounts related to incentive provisions. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Revenue Efficiency.” Effective Tax Rate is defined as income tax expense for continuing operations divided by income from continuing operations before income taxes. See the accompanying schedule entitled “Supplemental Effective Tax Rate Analysis.”

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Years ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 Contract drilling revenues (1) $ 3,018 $ 2,731 $ 3,705 Other revenues — 242 456 3,018 2,973 4,161 Costs and expenses Operating and maintenance 1,799 1,389 1,901 Depreciation 818 832 893 General and administrative 188 156 172 2,805 2,377 2,966 Loss on impairment (1,464) (1,498) (93) Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net — (1,603) 4 Operating income (loss) (1,251) (2,505) 1,106 Other income (expense), net Interest income 53 43 20 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (620) (491) (409) Gain (loss) on retirement of debt (3) (55) 148 Other, net 46 5 69 (524) (498) (172) Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (1,775) (3,003) 934 Income tax expense 228 94 107 Net income (loss) (2,003) (3,097) 827 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (7) 30 49 Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (1,996) $ (3,127) $ 778 Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ (4.27) $ (8.00) $ 2.08 Diluted $ (4.27) $ (8.00) $ 2.08 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 468 391 367 Diluted 468 391 367

___________________________________

(1) Contract drilling revenues, in the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, includes revenues of (a) $12 million and $124 million, respectively, resulting from contract early terminations and cancellations, (b) $36 million and $130 million, respectively, from customer reimbursements and (c) a reduction of $34 million and $112 million, respectively, resulting from the amortization of contract intangible assets.

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except share data) (Unaudited)

December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,160 $ 2,519 Short-term investments — 450 Accounts receivable, net 604 596 Materials and supplies, net 474 418 Restricted cash accounts and investments 551 466 Other current assets 159 157 Total current assets 3,948 4,606 Property and equipment 25,811 22,693 Less accumulated depreciation (5,403) (5,291) Property and equipment, net 20,408 17,402 Contract intangible assets 795 — Deferred income taxes, net 66 47 Other assets 448 355 Total assets $ 25,665 $ 22,410 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable $ 269 $ 201 Accrued income taxes 70 79 Debt due within one year 373 250 Other current liabilities 746 839 Total current liabilities 1,458 1,369 Long-term debt 9,605 7,146 Deferred income taxes, net 64 44 Other long-term liabilities 1,424 1,082 Total long-term liabilities 11,093 8,272 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest — 58 Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 638,285,574 authorized, 143,754,246 conditionally authorized, 610,581,677 issued and 609,649,291 outstanding at December 31, 2018, and 417,060,033 authorized, 143,783,041 conditionally authorized, 394,801,990 issued and 391,237,308 outstanding at December 31, 2017 59 37 Additional paid-in capital 13,394 11,031 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (67) 1,929 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (279) (290) Total controlling interest shareholders’ equity 13,107 12,707 Noncontrolling interest 7 4 Total equity 13,114 12,711 Total liabilities and equity $ 25,665 $ 22,410

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)

Years ended December 31, 2018 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (2,003) $ (3,097) $ 827 Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities: Contract intangible asset amortization 112 — — Depreciation 818 832 893 Share-based compensation expense 45 41 42 Loss on impairment 1,464 1,498 93 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net — 1,603 (4) (Gain) loss on retirement of debt 3 55 (148) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (16) 89 68 Other, net 6 55 14 Changes in deferred revenues, net (139) 33 219 Changes in deferred costs, net 34 54 72 Changes in other operating assets and liabilities, net 234 7 (96) Net cash provided by operating activities 558 1,170 1,980 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (184) (497) (1,344) Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 43 350 30 Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired (883) — — Investment in unconsolidated affiliates (107) — — Proceeds from maturities of unrestricted and restricted short-term investments 507 — — Deposits into unrestricted and restricted short-term investments (173) (450) — Other, net — 10 1 Net cash used in investing activities (797) (587) (1,313) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discounts and issue costs 2,054 1,144 2,401 Repayments of debt (2,105) (2,284) (2,295) Proceeds from investments restricted for financing activities 26 102 100 Payments to terminate derivative instruments (92) — — Distributions to holders of noncontrolling interest — — (30) Other, net (30) (3) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (147) (1,041) 176 Net increase (decrease) in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (386) (458) 843 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,975 3,433 2,590 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 2,589 $ 2,975 $ 3,433

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FLEET OPERATING STATISTICS Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Contract Drilling Revenues (1) (in millions) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Contract drilling revenues Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 457 $ 482 $ 404 $ 1,787 $ 1,917 Harsh environment floaters 253 265 105 974 437 Deepwater floaters 18 36 37 124 143 Midwater floaters 17 19 17 75 66 High-specification jackups 3 14 26 58 168 Total contract drilling revenues 748 816 589 3,018 2,731 Other revenues Customer early termination fees — — 25 — 201 Customer reimbursement revenues and other — — 15 — 41 Total other revenues — — 40 — 242 Total revenues $ 748 $ 816 $ 629 $ 3,018 $ 2,973

Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Average Daily Revenue (2) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Ultra-deepwater floaters $ 337,100 $ 340,500 $ 440,000 $ 356,700 $ 472,400 Harsh environment floaters 290,500 309,000 202,900 296,400 235,900 Deepwater floaters 154,500 195,700 202,400 186,700 195,200 Midwater floaters 90,800 98,500 90,300 99,900 95,600 High-specification jackups 314,300 145,700 145,500 152,900 143,900 Total drilling fleet $ 293,100 295,000 $ 296,700 $ 296,200 $ 321,300

Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Utilization (3) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Ultra-deepwater floaters 54 % 56 % 39 % 48 % 39 % Harsh environment floaters 82 % 83 % 80 % 82 % 73 % Deepwater floaters 67 % 100 % 100 % 93 % 73 % Midwater floaters 50 % 43 % 50 % 41 % 38 % High-specification jackups 100 % 100 % 100 % 97 % 61 % Total drilling fleet 62 % 65 % 53 % 59 % 48 %

Three months ended Years ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Revenue Efficiency (4) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Ultra-deepwater floaters 99 % 95 % 91 % 96 % 96 % Harsh environment floaters 91 % 95 % 95 % 94 % 96 % Deepwater floaters 91 % 96 % 96 % 94 % 94 % Midwater floaters 96 % 98 % 96 % 98 % 96 % High-specification jackups 100 % 99 % 99 % 100 % 101 % Total drilling fleet 96 % 95 % 92 % 95 % 96 % (1) Contract drilling revenues, in the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, includes revenues of (a) $12 million and $124 million, respectively, resulting from contract early terminations and cancellations, (b) $36 million and $130 million, respectively, from customer reimbursement and (c) a reduction of $34 million and $112 million, resulting from the amortization of contract intangible assets. (2) Average daily revenue is defined as contract drilling revenues earned per operating day. An operating day is defined as a calendar day during which a rig is contracted to earn a dayrate during the firm contract period after commencement of operations. (3) Rig utilization is defined as the total number of operating days divided by the total number of available rig calendar days in the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. (4) Revenue efficiency is defined as actual contract drilling revenues for the measurement period divided by the maximum revenue calculation for the measurement period, expressed as a percentage. Maximum revenue is defined as the greatest amount of contract drilling revenues the drilling unit could earn for the measurement period, excluding amounts related to incentive provisions.

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE (In millions, except per share data) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/18 12/31/18 09/30/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 06/30/18 03/31/18 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Net loss attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (1,996) $ (242) $ (1,754) $ (409) $ (1,345) $ (1,135) $ (210) Acquisition and restructuring costs 34 12 22 4 18 11 7 Bargain purchase gain (10) (10) — — — — — Loss on impairment of goodwill and other assets 1,464 18 1,446 432 1,014 1,014 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (7) (1) (6) 1 (7) (1) (6) Loss on retirement of debt 3 — 3 1 2 2 — Discrete tax items and other, net 143 52 91 1 90 91 (1) Net income (loss), as adjusted $ (369) $ (171) $ (198) $ 30 $ (228) $ (18) $ (210) Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Diluted loss per share, as reported $ (4.27) $ (0.48) $ (3.86) $ (0.88) $ (2.99) $ (2.46) $ (0.48) Acquisition and restructuring costs 0.07 0.02 0.05 0.01 0.05 0.03 0.02 Bargain purchase gain (0.02) (0.02) — — — — — Loss on impairment of goodwill and other assets 3.13 0.03 3.18 0.93 2.26 2.19 — Gain on disposal of assets, net (0.01) — (0.02) — (0.02) — (0.02) Loss on retirement of debt 0.01 — 0.01 — — — — Discrete tax items and other, net 0.30 0.11 0.20 — 0.20 0.20 — Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted $ (0.79) $ (0.34) $ (0.44) $ 0.06 $ (0.50) $ (0.04) $ (0.48)

YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/17 12/31/17 09/30/17 09/30/17 06/30/17 06/30/17 03/31/17 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interest, as reported $ (3,127) $ (111) $ (3,016) $ (1,417) $ (1,599) $ (1,690) $ 91 Litigation matters (8) (1) (7) — (7) 1 (8) Acquisition and restructuring costs 6 1 5 3 2 2 — Loss on impairment of assets 1,497 (2) 1,499 1,386 113 113 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 1,590 (6) 1,596 1 1,595 1,597 (2) Loss on retirement of debt 55 6 49 1 48 48 — Discrete tax items and other, net (37) 20 (57) 90 (147) (70) (77) Net income (loss), as adjusted $ (24) $ (93) $ 69 $ 64 $ 5 $ 1 $ 4 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share: Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as reported $ (8.00) $ (0.28) $ (7.72) $ (3.62) $ (4.09) $ (4.32) $ 0.23 Litigation matters (0.02) — (0.02) — (0.02) — (0.02) Acquisition and restructuring costs 0.01 — 0.01 0.01 — — — Loss on impairment of assets 3.84 — 3.84 3.54 0.29 0.29 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 4.07 (0.01) 4.08 — 4.08 4.08 — Loss on retirement of debt 0.14 0.01 0.12 — 0.12 0.12 — Discrete tax items and other, net (0.10) 0.04 (0.13) 0.23 (0.37) (0.17) (0.20) Diluted earnings (loss) per share, as adjusted $ (0.06) $ (0.24) $ 0.18 $ 0.16 $ 0.01 $ — $ 0.01

TRANSOCEAN LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION AND RELATED MARGINS (In millions, except percentages) YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/18 12/31/18 09/30/18 09/30/18 06/30/18 06/30/18 03/31/18 Contract drilling revenues $ 3,018 $ 748 $ 2,270 $ 816 $ 1,454 $ 790 $ 664 Contract intangible amortization 112 34 78 29 49 30 19 Contract drilling revenues before amortization 3,130 782 2,348 845 1,503 820 683 Drilling contract termination fees (124) (12) (112) (37) (75) (37) (38) Adjusted Normalized Revenues $ 3,006 $ 770 $ 2,236 $ 808 $ 1,428 $ 783 $ 645 Net loss $ (2,003) $ (243) $ (1,760) $ (409) $ (1,351) $ (1,139) $ (212) Interest expense, net of interest income 567 148 419 149 270 135 135 Income tax expense (benefit) 228 110 118 (30) 148 85 63 Depreciation expense 818 204 614 201 413 211 202 Contract intangible amortization 112 34 78 29 49 30 19 EBITDA (278) 253 (531) (60) (471) (678) 207 Acquisition and restructuring costs 34 12 22 4 18 11 7 Loss on impairment of goodwill and other assets 1,464 18 1,446 432 1,014 1,014 — Bargain purchase gain (10) (10) — — — — — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (7) (1) (6) 1 (7) (1) (6) Loss on retirement of debt 3 — 3 1 2 2 — Adjusted EBITDA 1,206 272 934 378 556 348 208 Drilling contract termination fees (124) (12) (112) (37) (75) (37) (38) Adjusted Normalized EBITDA $ 1,082 $ 260 $ 822 $ 341 $ 481 $ 311 $ 170 EBITDA margin (9) % 32 % (23) % (7) % (31) % (83) % 30 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 39 % 35 % 40 % 45 % 37 % 42 % 30 % Adjusted Normalized EBITDA margin 36 % 34 % 37 % 42 % 34 % 40 % 26 %

YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD QTD YTD 12/31/17 12/31/17 09/30/17 09/30/17 06/30/17 06/30/17 03/31/17 Operating revenues $ 2,973 $ 629 $ 2,344 $ 808 $ 1,536 $ 751 $ 785 Drilling contract termination fees (201) (25) (176) (99) (77) (40) (37) Adjusted Normalized Revenues $ 2,772 $ 604 $ 2,168 $ 709 $ 1,459 $ 711 $ 748 Net income (loss) $ (3,097) $ (102) $ (2,995) $ (1,411) $ (1,584) $ (1,679) $ 95 Interest expense, net of interest income 448 114 334 91 243 122 121 Income tax expense (benefit) 94 (9) 103 180 (77) (37) (40) Depreciation expense 832 184 648 197 451 219 232 EBITDA (1,723) 187 (1,910) (943) (967) (1,375) 408 Litigation matters (8) (2) (6) — (6) 2 (8) Acquisition and restructuring costs 7 1 6 4 2 2 — Loss on impairment of assets 1,498 — 1,498 1,385 113 113 — (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net 1,590 (6) 1,596 1 1,595 1,597 (2) Loss on retirement of debt 55 6 49 1 48 48 — Adjusted EBITDA 1,419 186 1,233 448 785 387 398 Drilling contract termination fees (201) (25) (176) (99) (77) (40) (37) Adjusted Normalized EBITDA $ 1,218 $ 161 $ 1,057 $ 349 $ 708 $ 347 $ 361 EBITDA margin (58) % 30 % (81) % (117) % (63) % (183) % 52 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 48 % 30 % 53 % 55 % 51 % 52 % 51 % Adjusted Normalized EBITDA margin 44 % 27 % 49 % 49 % 49 % 49 % 48 %