18/02/2019 21:15:00

UFPI signs agreement to acquire Wolverine Wood Products

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) today announced that one of its affiliates has signed an agreement to purchase the operating assets of Wolverine Wood Products, Inc.

Founded in 2008 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, by Mike and Bernadette Petersen, Wolverine Wood Products manufactures wood panel components for furniture, store fixtures and case goods, with anticipated annual sales of $5 million. The acquisition will expand Universal’s capacity to produce value-added wood components for customers in the Midwest. Mike Petersen, owner and president of Wolverine Wood Products, will remain with the company as general manager.

“Wolverine Wood Products has grown quickly by using automation and robotics to provide its customers with the value-added services and pricing that other companies can’t provide,” said CEO Matt Missad. “We’re fortunate to have Mike Petersen and his team join the Universal family of companies. Mike has 32 years of experience in sales and automation integration, and he’s leveraged it into a successful and quickly growing business.”

“Universal Forest Products is a world-class company with exceptional people and an excellent market reputation,” said Mike. “This will allow Wolverine to continue to expand its market presence as well as synergize with other Universal affiliates. We are very excited to join the Universal family of companies and to continue to leverage experience and technology to solve manufacturing problems.”

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. is a holding company whose subsidiaries supply wood, wood composite and other products to three robust markets: retail, construction and industrial.  Founded in 1955, the Company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about Universal Forest Products, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AT THE COMPANY

﻿Brandon Froysland

Director of Finance

(616) 365-1589

UFPI.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
59
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
31
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
23
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
12:54
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
16
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
16
11:25
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
The Progressive® International Motorcycle Shows® Announces 2019 J&P Cycles Ultimate Builder Custom Bike Show Champions in Chicago: Tim Dixon Crowned ‘King of Builders’
2
REVA Announces Trading Halt
3
HanGenix™ Solutions, Inc. Secures Series-A Investment Funding from Global Health Impact Fund (GHIF)
4
Sequana Medical NV: Disclosure of Outstanding Voting Securities
5
Biophytis Announces Three Oral and One Poster Presentations at the 2019 International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research

Latest news

22:00
Precipio Provides Corporate Update Shareholder Call
21:50
Premier High School Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting with Del Rio Chamber
21:45
Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row
21:29
Transocean Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2018 Results
21:15
Superior Energy Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
21:15
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DXC, GSM and MU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
21:15
UFPI signs agreement to acquire Wolverine Wood Products
21:15
Windstream postpones release of fourth-quarter, full-year 2018 financial results
21:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, W, VALE and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
18 February 2019 22:39:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-18 23:39:08 - 2019-02-18 22:39:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY