19/02/2019 03:00:00

2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance

  • Expedition models re-engineered for easier use, enhanced capability and versatility

  • New Summit X Expert package offers the pinnacle of deep snow performance

  • New Backcountry X-RS with 154-in track built to take people further into the wild

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fueled by innovation, BRP (TSX:DOO, NASDAQ:DOOO) is elevating its Ski-Doo snowmobile lineup with new 2020 models to increase the fun and performance riders are looking for. Highlights include a completely redesigned, easier to ride Ski-Doo Expedition sport-utility line, and an Expert package deep snow Summit X model that dominates backcountry powder.

“Ski-Doo is the number one snowmobile brand in the world because of our continuous innovation and drive to improve the rider experience,” said Bernard Guy, BRP Senior Vice-President Global Product Strategy. “This year is no different. We gathered feedback from riders and experts around the world to better understand what they crave. The result is an incredibly capable, highly functional lineup with models for riders of all skill levels. We are redefining the experience of riding a snowmobile.”

Expedition REV Gen4 20-inch models

New Ski-Doo Expedition 20-inch (51 cm) wide track models now sit on Ski-Doo’s highly responsive and precise REV Gen4 platform, which makes both work and play easier. They also have the industry’s best towing capacity – regardless of engine choice – as well as a new high/low Easy Shift transmission with a simple push-button reverse.

Additionally, new Expedition models feature industry-leading cargo capacity and versatility thanks to an innovative Multi-LinQ plate, which allows riders to securely carry a wide array of tools. And BRP has added many functional accessories to its lineup, including a cargo box that quickly comes on and off, and attachments to carry essentials like chainsaws, ice augers, hand tools, and extra gas or oil. Now it’s easier than ever to cross chores off the list.

Summit X with Expert package

The Ski-Doo Summit X with Expert package brings deep snow riding to the next level. The package is built from the ground up with improved stability and predictability for advanced riders that includes a shorter tunnel, revised front spindle and ski interaction, revised suspension and improved ergonomics. The result is a machine that makes it easier to conquer technical lines with confidence, so riders can challenge their own boundaries.

Backcountry X-RS 154

The new Ski-Doo Backcountry model is built to allow people go further, much easier, thanks to a 154-inch (391 cm) track length that enhances deep snow capability. The proven comfort and handling of the cMotion rear suspension and cross-over front suspension helps riders push their limits in the powder while still experiencing great on-trail performance.

For additional information and in-depth technical specifications on the complete 2020 Ski-Doo lineup, visit www.ski-doo.com. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for up to the minute information.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Manitou boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We support our lines of product with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business to fully enhance your riding experience. With annual sales of CA$4.5 billion from over 100 countries, our global workforce is made up of around 10,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Expedition, REV Gen-4, Summit, FOURTY7C, XRS, LinQ, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For information:

Steve Cowing

Media Relations and PR Manager, Ski-Doo

Tel: 651.755.2520

steve.cowing@brp.com 

Catherine Moreau

Senior Advisor, Media Relations

Tel: 514.231.2118

catherine.moreau@brp.com

For a high-resolution image, please contact Steve Cowing or Catherine Moreau.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10714d5c-aa39-4191-92db-2a7f4f1fc8ab

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49d63dc9-5771-47a3-af49-36e54583f7ae 

Clipboard01.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
60
12 Feb
VELO
Hvis agendaen er at komme i en god position for en samlet overtagelse - er de vel godt på vej. I hve..
31
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
12 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at skulle fremsætte nogen konspirationsteorier så finder jeg det personligt ganske interasant a..
23
12 Feb
GOMX
I får det seriøst til at lyde somom GomX er på vej ned og snakker dommedag 😂! Hallo bois!! Det førs..
20
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
16
12 Feb
PNDORA
Fuldstændig uenig.Noget af Pandoras fald er absolut berettiget, ingen tvivl om det!   MEN.Pandora ha..
16
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
HanGenix™ Solutions, Inc. Secures Series-A Investment Funding from Global Health Impact Fund (GHIF)
2
Biophytis Announces Three Oral and One Poster Presentations at the 2019 International Conference on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research
3
Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row
4
Terex Corporation Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
5
2019 ESCA Leadership Summit to be Held in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Latest news

04:16
Juniper Systems Limited Launches New Cedar CT8 Rugged Tablet
03:00
2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance
18 Feb
Nemaska Lithium Terminates FMC (Livent) Supply Agreement
18 Feb
Nemaska Lithium Terminates FMC (Livent) Supply Agreement
18 Feb
Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.06, Increases Quarterly Dividend 4.5 Percent, Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per Share
18 Feb
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mattel, Inc. (MAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
18 Feb
INVNT No Longer Involved, As Bethel Woods Music and Culture Festival Changes Direction and Becomes Three Separate Events
18 Feb
Precipio Provides Corporate Update Shareholder Call
18 Feb
Premier High School Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting with Del Rio Chamber

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 February 2019 05:23:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-19 06:23:27 - 2019-02-19 05:23:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY