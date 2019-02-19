19/02/2019 15:53:00

Aether and Procter & Gamble Begin 3D Printing and AI Development Project

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aether, the pioneer of AI enhanced 3D printing and bioprinting, today announced the commencement of a two year joint development agreement with Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) “P&G” for the development of cutting edge 3D printing and AI technologies.

Aether 1, the world’s most advanced multi-tool and multi-material 3D printer, will be used as a technology creation platform to develop an array of hardware and software capabilities designed to automate and improve product research applications for P&G, as well as to develop a revolutionary next-generation Aether 3D printer.

“Aether is working with P&G to completely redefine 3D printing.  It’s no longer going to be just about depositing a material or two in a specific pattern,” said Aether CEO and Founder Ryan Franks. “We’re building something more like an intelligent robotic craftsman, able to perform highly complex tasks with many different tools, visually evaluate and correct its work throughout the fabrication process, and constantly learn how to improve.”

3D PRINTING TECHNOLOGY

Development will include creating an interconnected network of computer vision and AI algorithms to significantly increase multi-tool and multi-material 3D printing automation, as well as build a dramatically expanded suite of features designed to expand the possibilities for the field of 3D printing.

An array of high-performance cameras will be paired with custom designed hardware to enable new robotics capabilities never-before-seen on a 3D printer. 

These include real-time in-situ print monitoring with dynamic intelligent response for parameter adjustment and error correction, automatic performance of post-processing treatments, object recognition and manipulation, automation of multi-tool hybrid manufacturing processes, and a groundbreaking user interface which will enable users to interact with a 3D printer in entirely new ways.

MACHINE LEARNING IMAGE PROCESSING

Aether is developing additional software to automate image processing for P&G with the goal of providing a substantial increase in speed over manual processing methods.

Deep learning techniques will be used to train multiple neural networks such as convolutional neural networks, deep residual networks, generative query networks or other generative neural networks to achieve high-accuracy automatic 2D to 3D file conversion for P&G researchers.

FOUNDATIONAL TECHNOLOGY

The development of advanced automation for multi-material 3D printing and hybrid manufacturing may have wide reaching impact across many fields.

Aether’s goal is to combine AI with robotics to make it quick and easy to print complex structures using a wide variety of materials, tools, and fabrication methods, which would be a major step forward towards 3D printing reaching its potential.

Researchers will be able to prototype and test their ideas more rapidly and effectively.  Scientists will gain a new tool they can use to make major breakthroughs with a faster and more efficient modeling platform.

ABOUT AETHER:

Aether is a San Francisco 3D printing and AI startup, and the maker of Aether 1.

Aether 1 is an all-in-one 3D printer designed for 3D bioprinting and hybrid manufacturing.  A total of up to 24 simultaneous tools enable users to combine more tools, materials, and fabrication methods than any 3D printer in the world, while computer vision automates difficult and time-consuming tasks.

Aether is also developing medical image advanced visualization AI software, featuring automatic organ/tissue segmentation and automatic conversion to single or multi-material 3D files.

Learn more at https://discoveraether.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e04665a-79ca-41b9-9ef9-65266359ece9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/41d714f7-c57a-400a-b10d-e0dcc8288441

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/559ae872-13c8-4ba3-ac8f-7c9b6fb07c9c

Press contact:

Charlotte Roberts

croberts@discoveraether.com

Aether-Logo-3D-Bioprinting.jpg

Related content
12:20 - 
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opport..
31 Jan - 
Research Report Identifies Knight-Swift Transportation,..
12 Dec - 
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opport..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:53 PG
Aether and Procter & Gamble Begin 3D Printing and AI Development Project
12:20 PG
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Procter & Gamble, Hertz Global, NN, Omnicell, BioDelivery Sciences International, and Movado Group — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
31 Jan PG
Research Report Identifies Knight-Swift Transportation, Alteryx, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Procter & Gamble, MicroStrategy, and SMART SAND INC with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
12 Dec PG
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Procter & Gamble, Qorvo, McDermott International, Chanticleer, ChromaDex, and Taubman Centers — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
02 Nov PG
New Research Coverage Highlights Landstar System, CMS Energy, MoSys, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, Procter & Gamble, and Merck & Co. — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018
11 Oct PG
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Procter & Gamble, Alaska Air Group, Leggett & Platt, Chase, MetLife, and American Assets Trust — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
06 Aug PCG
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Ingevity, First Industrial Realty Trust, ImmunoGen, PriceSmart, Pacific Gas & Electric, and Procter & Gamble — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.06, Increases Quarterly Dividend 4.5 Percent, Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per Share
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mattel, Inc. (MAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row
4
Nemaska Lithium Terminates FMC (Livent) Supply Agreement
5
2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance

Related stock quotes

Procter & Gamble Company.. 99.64 1.2% Stock price increasing

Latest news

16:11
Net Asset Value(s)
16:08
JobDiva Acclaimed as Top Five HR Product by GetApp, a Gartner Product
16:08
Robert Sarver to Retire from Meritage Homes Board of Directors
16:08
Command Alkon is All Set for the Annual UK Concrete Show
16:06
Molson Coors Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company – TAP
16:04
Issue of Equity
16:00
Monster Beverage to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 27, 2019
16:00
Breker Verification Systems adds Unique Deployment Flows to Trek5 Test Suite Synthesis for UVM Block, Software-Driven SoC, Post-Silicon Verification
15:56
ELBIT IMAGING ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF COLLABORATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN GAMIDA CELL AND EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 February 2019 16:30:42
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-02-19 17:30:42 - 2019-02-19 16:30:42 - 1000 - Website: OKAY