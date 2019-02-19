19/02/2019 19:17:54

Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Important Deadlines; IMMU, PRGO, YRC, NHTC

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds investors of the important deadlines listed below. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired any of the securities listed below, please contact Block & Leviton LLP at (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/.

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Class Period: August 23, 2018 to December 20, 2018

Learn more about this class action at: https://shareholder.law/immunomedics

Perrigo Company plc. (NYSE: PRGO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Class Period: November 8, 2018 to December 21, 2018

Learn more about this class action at: https://shareholder.law/perrigo

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019

Class Period: March 10, 2014 to December 14, 2018

Learn more about this class action at: https://shareholder.law/yrc

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Class Period: April 27, 2016 to January 5, 2019

Learn more about this class action at: https://shareholder.law/nhtc

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

(617) 398-5660 phone

155 Federal Street, Suite 400

Boston, MA 02110

info@blockesq.com

SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP

Block & Leviton LLP Logo

