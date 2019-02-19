Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Important Deadlines; IMMU, PRGO, YRC, NHTC

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, reminds investors of the important deadlines listed below. If you have purchased or otherwise acquired any of the securities listed below, please contact Block & Leviton LLP at (888) 868-2385, by email at info@blockesq.com, or by visiting https://shareholder.law/.
Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019
Class Period: August 23, 2018 to December 20, 2018
Learn more about this class action at: https://shareholder.law/immunomedics
Perrigo Company plc. (NYSE: PRGO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019
Class Period: November 8, 2018 to December 21, 2018
Learn more about this class action at: https://shareholder.law/perrigo
YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 4, 2019
Class Period: March 10, 2014 to December 14, 2018
Learn more about this class action at: https://shareholder.law/yrc
Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019
Class Period: April 27, 2016 to January 5, 2019
Learn more about this class action at: https://shareholder.law/nhtc
Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.
This notice may constitute attorney advertising.
CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
(617) 398-5660 phone
155 Federal Street, Suite 400
Boston, MA 02110
info@blockesq.com
SOURCE Block & Leviton LLP
Block & Leviton LLP Logo