CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, ATVI, VALE and SVXY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO)

Class Period: Investors who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the August 3, 2018 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/arlo-technologies-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The filed complaint alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was a flaw and/or quality issue with Arlo’s newly designed battery for its Ultra camera systems; (ii) this flaw and/or quality issue with the Ultra battery could result in a shipping delay of Arlo’s Ultra product; (iii) such a shipping delay endangered Arlo’s chances of launching the Ultra product in time for the crucial holiday season; (iv) such a shipping delay would allow Arlo’s competitors to capitalize on the Ultra product’s missed launch, thereby increasing their own market share; (v) Arlo’s consumers had been experiencing battery drain issues and other battery-related issues in connection with recent firmware updates; (vi) because of the foregoing, Arlo’s fourth quarter 2018 results and consumer base would be negatively impacted; and (vii) as a result, Arlo’s Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Arlo Technologies, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 - January 10, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 19, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/activision-blizzard-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Activision Blizzard, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the termination of Activision Blizzard and Bungie's partnership, giving Bungie full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise, was imminent; (ii) the termination of the two companies' relationship would foreseeably have a significant negative impact on Activision Blizzard's revenues; and (iii) as a result, Activision Blizzard's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Activision Blizzard, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE)

Class Period: April 13, 2018 - January 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 29, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/vale-s-a-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Vale S.A. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vale had failed to adequately assess the risk and damage potential of a dam breach at its Feijão iron ore mine; (2) Vale’s programs to mitigate health and safety incidents were inadequate; (3) consequently, several people were killed and hundreds more were reported missing after Vale’s dam at its Feijão mine was breached; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Vale S.A. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (NYSEArca: SVXY)

Class Period: Investors in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF pursuant to the May 15, 2017 Registration Statement and/or between May 15, 2017 and February 5, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 1, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/proshares-short-vix-short-term-futures-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: According to the complaint in the Registration Statement and during the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding the risks of investing in the Fund. Specifically, the Registration Statement failed to disclose that the Fund was threatened with catastrophic losses as a result of the Fund’s flawed design and the low-volatility environment and acute liquidity risks that existed during the Class Period. In addition, during the Class Period defendants made similar false and misleading statements in numerous financial reports and draft prospectuses and registration statements filed with the SEC.

To learn more about the ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

