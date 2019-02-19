Correction of exchange notice 16/19: Listing of redemption depository receipts in Vostok New Ventures Ltd (18/19)

Correction refers to classification of instrument marked in bold letters.

With effect from February 22, 2019, the redemption depository receipts in Vostok New Ventures Ltd will be quoted on the list for Equity rights, subscription options and interim shares etc. Trading will continue up to and including March 7, 2019.

Instrument: Redemption depository receipts Short name: VNV SDB IL Round lot: 1 ISIN code: SE0012231082 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden Order book ID: 169207 Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares / 1 Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC Code: XSTO

