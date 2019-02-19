Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Norwegian Air Shuttle (16/19)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) due to a rights issue. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 15/19.

Adjusted series have received an “X” in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found below.

For further information please see the attached file.